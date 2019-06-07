One of your favorite celebrities just changed her hair again, and of course it looks amazing. Zendaya got bangs for the premiere of her brand new HBO show Euphoria and her new fringe is totally edgy. Since Zendaya swaps hairstyles on the regular, her beachy bangs weren't exactly a drastic change. However, the actor and singer opted for super long and shaggy pieces that skimmed her eyelashes. She paired the bangs with a face-framing layers on either side of her face, and swept the rest of hair long locks into a high, tight ponytail.

If you've seriously been thinking about getting fringe but have yet to commit, Zendaya's casual bangs make the case for booking an appointment with your stylist to copy her exact look. While it's not totally clear if Zendaya's bangs are the real deal or clip-ins, it's still a cool summer style. Since these bangs aren't blunt cut, they are more versatile than you might think. Long bangs can be swept to the side, just like you wore them in the '00s. They can also easily be combed back or clipped like you never even got bangs at all. That way, you don't have to worry about them sticking to your forehead when it's all hot and humid.

It's quite possible that Zendaya just started another summer 2019 hair trend. While celebrities have been rocking bobs and lobs with increasing frequency, bangs could very well be the next dominant hairstyle.

Zendaya's entire presentation at the Euphoria premiere was unforgettable. She rocked soft, glowing eyelids and cheeks, along with glossed, peachy pink lips. Her white slip dress with a sheer and geometric overlay was utterly darling.

Overall, Zendaya is fearless when it comes to experimenting with her hair. She doesn't repeat the same styles over and over, and her coif is constantly evolving. She has shown a preference for incorporating bangs into many of her looks, but it's always with a twist or is something we haven't seen from her before.

In celebration of Zendaya's newest 'do, here are six times Zendaya has done bangs her way over the past few years.

1. Extra Long Bangs Zendaya showed off extra long and wispy bedhead bangs that fell past her eyebrows on her first-ever Vogue cover back in July 2017. Her choppy style was perfectly executed and effortless glamour.

2. Curly Bangs Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor opted for bangs when showing off her defined and gorgeous natural spiral curls at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. This look was all the evidence you need that curly bangs are awesome, fun, and always a "do."

3. A Mullet With Bangs Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya also went with heavily layered and golden blonde bangs while rocking a mullet at the 2016 Grammys. It was a daring, totally '80s look — and she slayed it. If anyone was capable of bringing back the mullet, it was Zendaya.

4. A Bun With Bangs Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2014 Kids' Choice Awards, Zendaya's hair featured two very distinct elements. The round bun that sat perched atop her head was the perfect complement to her blunt, thick bangs. Her bold red lipstick provided an excellent finishing touch.

5. Side Bangs Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Flashback to the 2012 American Music Awards, when Zendaya debuted a voluminous faux bob with swooped side bangs. While the shape was chic, the rich and multi-dimensional shade made this look so memorable.