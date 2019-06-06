The bob is easily the trendiest haircut of summer 2019. There's a long list of celebrities who are currently rocking the style, and Reese Witherspoon's new lob makes her the latest one to join the crowd. On June 5, the Big Little Lies star shared a Boomerang video on her personal Instagram showing off her newly shorn strands. She clearly shed several inches of hair for this bouncy, warm weather-ready style.

In the debut shot, Witherspoon's golden locks are center-parted and blown back with volume at the hairline. The cut is a long and swingy style that skims her shoulders. It's also loaded with long layers. That makes it a versatile cut that the actor will be able to style in so many ways — from ponytails to beachy waves. You might find yourself instantly compelled to book an appointment at your salon for a similar snip after seeing the video.

In the caption of the clip, Witherspoon thanked her stylist Lona Vigi, who was responsible for this super summery style. Judging from Witherspoon's ear-to-ear grin, she loves her new look.

As recently as last week, Witherspoon was posting shots of herself sporting long and loose strands that fell down her back. That particular style has been her signature style for so long that this face-framing lob looks and feels like a dramatic change. It's also fresh, fun, and perfect for those hot and humid days.

This shot is plenty of inspiration to bring to your stylist for a fresh new cut, but if you still need to be convinced, don't worry: There are plenty more short celebs 'dos to copy.

Bobs and lobs have reigned supreme since the top of this year. But more people are going under the scissors and opting for shorter strands now. Here are eight other celebrities who have recently gone with variations of the bob and lob.

1. Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West Instagram Story KKW ditched her signature mega mane in favor of a short, sharp, and center-parted bob in late May. The sleek, angled shape is a total change of pace for the makeup mogul. It looked super glam — even as she played with social media filters in the shots in which she shared her new look.

2. January Jones January Jones Instagram Former Mad Men actor January Jones swapped out her shaggy lob for this statement blunt bob. Her center-parted, stick straight, and face-framing style is basically the platinum version of Kardashian West's dramatic cut.

3. Julia Roberts Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julia Roberts also shed her signature long locks in favor of a lob. The thick, wavy texture and highlights make this shorter 'do look even more voluminous. The Pretty Woman actor's layered style has such a low-maintenance, wash 'n' go vibe.

4. Emma Roberts Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roberts' niece went with a choppy, chestnut brown lob back in February 2019. The American Horror Stories actor didn't stick with this style or shade, though. She returned to long, blonde hair in April.

5. Brie Larson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Avengers: Engame's Brie Larson has had a lob similar to that of Witherspoon. Her hair is usually effortlessly beachy, as though she spent the day in the ocean and allowed her locks to air dry. She has also worn the style blown out, as seen above, and gone shorter. You can't argue with the end results.

6. Charlize Theron Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The usually blonde Theron arrived at the 2019 Oscars with a short, dark bob. The rich, chocolate shade and deep side part were a winning combination. Her stylist revealed she opted for this cut and color expressly for the Academy Awards appearance.

7. Mandy Moore Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The This Is Us star chopped off several inches of hair in March 2019 in favor of a lob. Her much shorter 'do hits at the neck and frames her face wonderfully. It's also extremely versatile, as Moore has worn her bob in both straight and curly styles.