Joining forces on what has become their fourth collaboration, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande dropped their new single "Bed" on June 14. As both superstars prepare to debut new albums in the very near future, "Bed" is just one duet from the pop superstars that you'll be singing along to for the entire summer 2018 season. The song, which is the second single from Minaj's forthcoming album Queen, was released on Thursday morning, and one particular lyric immediately stood out to fans.

Minaj and Grande, who have teamed up in the past on hits like "Bang Bang," "Side To Side," and "Get On Your Knees," are back together for two new songs that will be released on their respective albums which are both due to be released later on this summer. Last month, Grande teased a new track from her upcoming album Sweetener, “The Light Is Coming,” featuring Nicki Minaj, on social media. In a clip posted to both Twitter and Instagram, Grande lip syncs to Minaj’s verse on the song. The two have also been teasing "Bed" on social media, sharing photos from the set of the music video. In fact, a few hours after the song's release, Grande posted a clip from the video to Twitter and Instagram, writing, "i love you so f*cking much til the end of time @nickiminaj 'Bed' is out now and you're getting a video too bye [emojis]."

"Bed," which features the 24-year-old singer backing Minaj's raw lyrical delivery, talks of getting down and dirty in the boudoir and also sends a special shout out to singer Zayn Malik that absolutely did not go unnoticed by fans. In the tune Nicki raps, "Could put Zayn on it, but I put your name on it."

The tidbit added more fuel to the speculation that the former One Direction singer is making an appearance on Minaj's new album. The reactions to the name drop have caused fans to have mixed feelings about the lyrics. Some were overjoyed about the mere mention of Malik's name, others interpreted the lyrics as confrontational.

Meanwhile, there were others who say the mention as a sign that a collab between Malik and Minaj had been cancelled.

Minaj's highly anticipated album Queen, which was originally slated for release on June 15, will now make its debut on August 10, according to an Instagram Live video shared by the emcee. In the May 24 video, Minaj explained,

"The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10. I want to put out my second single, which I'm really, really excited about, and I want to now start an official countdown."

Amongst other details shared about the soon-to-be released album, Nicki Minaj once revealed her new album was inspired by Princess Diana and her long-lasting legacy.

Posting a video of the late Princess of Wales to Instagram on the same day as her album pushback announcement, Minaj quoted words from an interview which originally aired on BBC1 Panorama. In the clip, Princess Diana discusses some of the misconceptions the public had of her at the time, according to DailyMail. Speaking to why some viewed her as a threat, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry shared, "I think very strong woman in history had to walk down a similar path. It's the strength. That causes the confusion and the fear." In the caption, Minaj refered to the quote, writing:

"Queen THE ALBUM ~ It’s the strength that causes the confusion and fear. Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she going to use it? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer God bless this woman’s legacy and every woman who’s ever felt like this."

The 35-year-old entertainer also previously shared details about the new album while the 2018 Met Gala earlier this month, revealing both the album's title and original release date. She told Entertainment Tonight, "[I have] a collab or two that I'm excited about. I do feel like a queen." A partial track listing for the album also reveals that rapper Lil Wayne will be appear on the song "Rich Sex."

While it remains unknown who else Minaj has lined up for for appearances on her new album, it goes without saying that anything that Grande and Minaj touch will become a hit.