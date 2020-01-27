Following a triumphant performance at the 2020 Grammys, Ariana Grande paid tribute to Mac Miller after the show. Though the singer didn't address her loss during the ceremony, she appeared to honor her ex by relaxing at home in a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt on her Instagram Story. Miller, who died from overdose in September of 2018, was from Pittsburgh and a big fan of the Steelers, and Grande's small, but significant gesture did not go unnoticed by fans.

Grande Instagram Story was not the only potential nod to Miller on Sunday. The singer performed "imagine" and "7 rings" at the Grammy Awards, and Grande teared up during her rendition of "imagine," an orchestra-heavy version of a song many fans believe to be about Miller. Fans also noted that the star performed the track in front of a circle, a potential reference to Miller's posthumous album, Circles.

Despite having a major night on stage, the Sweetener singer opted not to attend any Grammy Award after parties, and instead posted several videos from home on social media. On Instagram, Grande shared a post looking peaceful and still wearing her outfit from the ceremony, writing, "i had a great mf time tonight :) thank u for everything." Later in her Story, the singer shared two more videos, this time wearing her Steelers sweatshirt. She blew fans a kiss, and then, sitting on the couch with her dog, joked, "tearing up, after party vibes."

If Grande's sweatshirt was a tribute to Miller, it's not the only recent time the star has alluded to missing the late-rapper. Circles was released on Jan. 17, and a few days after, Grande posted a video of Miller playing piano on Instagram.

Back in June, Grande also paid tribute to Miller in Pittsburgh during a stop on her Sweetener tour, reportedly reserving a seat for the rapper and playing his music as the audience was seated in the arena, according to E! News.

Grande seemed to make sure the night of the Grammys, from her performance of "imagine" and after-show sweatshirt choice, honored Miller. As Grande moves forward in her career, she seems likely to continue to pay tribute to her late ex-boyfriend and his music.