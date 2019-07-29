Arianators, you better prepare yourselves. Ariana Grande just teased a new song "Boyfriend." Actually, she's been dropping hints for awhile now regarding her latest track, in addition to a brand new music video. If that isn't exciting enough, both the song and video are dropping on Friday, Aug. 2. It's time for Grande fans to mark their calendars and set multiple alarms.

On July 20, the thank u, next artist tweeted an 11-second clip of both her new song and the video. In addition to Grande, pop duo Social House (Michael "Mikey" Foster and Charles "Scootie" Anderson) are also featured in the video and song. It's unclear exactly what the song and video will entail. However, based on the multiple tweets and Instagram posts shared by Grande beginning on July 24, it seems like the song is about some kind of complicated romance.

You can see in the teaser below that Grande and Social House are doing their thing. At one point, they're all sitting in the same room, in addition to sharing a couch together. There's even a quick scene of Grande fighting with a mystery man in what appears to be a bathroom.

With that, here are all the hints that Grande's been dropping all over social media about "Boyfriend."

Posing On The Steps

As she captioned the image, "u ain't my boyfriend." Grande also tagged Social House in the tweet.

She's All Smiles

She simply captioned this Instagram with a bow and arrow emoji.

Grande & Social House

This particular Instagram, Grande used all emojis for the caption, including an eye roll emoji, a raised hand emoji, and a woman and man kissing emoji.

This Teaser

This seems to be the first time Grande hinted at her new music video. Of course, she also plugged Givenchy, who she is the new face of.

It's really no surprise that Grande is collaborating with Social House. The three talents previously worked together on several projects. First, did you know that Social House produced "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings"? While speaking with SongwriterUniverse.com, Social House discussed working with Grande.

Anderson said about producing two popular Grande songs, "It was really organic. We were all sitting together, just talking about what was going on in life, and how everybody felt. And Ari gave us the direction, and told us how she wanted to do things, and what [song ideas] she wanted to do." Foster added, "It was very collaborative, that whole period of time. It was maybe 10 days of being very open and honest, helping a friend go through something…a very tough situation. We were just helping her get through it, and spending time with our friends and trying to make the best out of our situation."

If that isn't enough, not only does Social House serve as Grande's opening act for her Sweetener world tour, but she also lent her vocals to their song "Haunt You." Like Grande's new song "Boyfriend," Social House's EP also drops on Aug. 2. They've all been friends for awhile now and certainly aren't strangers when it comes to creating music together. It's definitely an exciting time for all three of the musicians. Who else can't wait to hear "Boyfriend" and see Grande and Social House in action?