On Friday, Dec. 7, the 2019 Grammy nominees were revealed. While Ariana Grande walked away with some Grammy nominations for her Sweetener album, it wasn't quite enough for the Arianators. Based on the response on Twitter, the lack of recognition in some of the major categories didn't sit well with some fans.

As mentioned, Grande didn't walk away empty-handed when it came to the Grammy nominations. The singer received two nominations, one for Best Pop Solo Performance (for "God Is A Woman") and another for Best Pop Vocal Album (for Sweetener). However, as Rolling Stone pointed out, Grande was shut out of the major categories such as Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Just in case you were concerned about the lack of love for "Thank U, Next," Grande's latest single actually wasn't snubbed. While everyone knows that the track is the unofficial bop of the year, it was unfortunately not eligible for the 2019 Grammy nominations because it was released after the eligibility period had ended, per Rolling Stone.

"Thank U, Next" aside, fans weren't thrilled about Grande not getting the recognition she deserves for Sweetener. And they had a lot to say about the snubs on Twitter.

That's The Tea

One fan put it perfectly when they said that they were happy to see Grande nominated for two Grammy awards, but that she should have been nominated for more.

It Makes No Sense

There are no lies detected here. Grande truly dominated this year with her Sweetener album and "Thank U, Next" single. Since she did dominate the year, this Arianator has some serious questions about the singer's lack of awards love.

Really?

This GIF, posted by author Saeed Jones, pretty much says it all.

There's No Explanation For It

Another Arianator replied to one of the Recording Academy's tweets and said that there's still no explanation for Grande only receiving two Grammy nominations. Still waiting on one...

Disrespectful

This fan was a little outraged that Grande wasn't nominated in bigger categories like Album of the Year and said that the snubs were disrespectful.

Confusing

Another fan pointed out that there's a slight dichotomy between how well-received Grande's music has been this year and her Grammy nominations.

Thank U, Next

The snubs are so egregious that some of Grande's fans are simply taking a page out of the singer's book and saying "thank u, next" to the Grammys.

How Did This Happen?

This fan included a GIF of Grande in order to show off just how confused they are about the "Dangerous Woman" singer's mere two nominations.

Such A Snub

Another Arianator wasn't pleased to see their fave only receive a couple of Grammy nominations, calling it "the biggest snub of all time." It's safe to say that more than a few fans would agree with that statement.

Even though some fans weren't happy with the Grammys turnout, Grande still received two nominations for her impressive work this year. And two Grammy nominations is definitely still something to celebrate.