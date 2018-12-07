It's the most wonderful time of year to be a music fan. On Friday, Dec. 7, the full list of 2019 Grammy nominees was announced by Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Zane Lowe. And even though the big event won't air until Feb. 10, 2019 on CBS, seeing so many of your favorite artists vying for trophies is enough to get anyone excited for what's sure to be an amazing night for the music industry. (And, no, you're not imagining things, there are more nominees in the major categories than usual this time around. The Grammys officially increased the number of nominees from five to eight in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist categories.)

As usual there are plenty of infuriating snubs and cheer-worthy nominees, even with the expanded number of nods in the major categories. It's important to remember that, no matter what, the Grammys are a night of celebration for the entire industry. Even if your favorite artist didn't make the cut, this is one award show that truly is unmissable thanks to the promise of unforgettable performances. Keep that in mind as you peruse the full list of 2019 Grammys nominations.

Album Of The Year

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monae

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album — Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B Album

Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Best Country Album

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Record Of The Year

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This is America" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song Of The Year

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Boo'd Up" — Ella Mai

"God's Plan" — Drake

"In My Blood" — Shawn Mendes

"The Joke" — Brandy Carlile

"The Middle" — Zedd & Maren Morris

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Colors" — Beck

"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love Is Here To Stay — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole & Me —Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Camila — Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

"Northern Soul" — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure Featuring Fatoumata Diawara

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Singularity — Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide — Justice

Treehouse — Sofi Tukker

Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides — SOPHIE

Lune Rougeto — KiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore — Julian Lage

Laid Back — Marcus Miller

Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance

"Four Out Of Five" — Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell

"Made An America" — THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

"Condemned To The Gallows" — Between The Buried And Me

"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" — High On Fire

"Betrayer" — Trivium

"On My Teeth" — Underoath

Best Rock Song

"Black Smoke Rising" — Greta Van Fleet

"Jumpsuit" — Twenty One Pilots

"Mantra" — Bring Me The Horizon

"MASSEDUCTION" — St. Vincent

"Rats" — Ghost

Best Rock Album

Ranier Fog — Alice In Chains

M A N I A — Fall Out Boy

Prequelle — Ghost

From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream — Weezer

Best Rap Performance

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice For What" — Drake

"King’s Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee -

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6LACK ft. J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

"God’s Plan" — Drake

"King’s Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

"Lucky You" — Eminem

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

"Win" — Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha-T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

