The Full 2019 Grammy Nominations List, From Album Of The Year To Best New Artist
It's the most wonderful time of year to be a music fan. On Friday, Dec. 7, the full list of 2019 Grammy nominees was announced by Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Zane Lowe. And even though the big event won't air until Feb. 10, 2019 on CBS, seeing so many of your favorite artists vying for trophies is enough to get anyone excited for what's sure to be an amazing night for the music industry. (And, no, you're not imagining things, there are more nominees in the major categories than usual this time around. The Grammys officially increased the number of nominees from five to eight in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist categories.)
As usual there are plenty of infuriating snubs and cheer-worthy nominees, even with the expanded number of nods in the major categories. It's important to remember that, no matter what, the Grammys are a night of celebration for the entire industry. Even if your favorite artist didn't make the cut, this is one award show that truly is unmissable thanks to the promise of unforgettable performances. Keep that in mind as you peruse the full list of 2019 Grammys nominations.
Album Of The Year
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
- By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
- Scorpion — Drake
- H.E.R. — H.E.R.
- Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
- Dirty Computer — Janelle Monae
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- Black Panther: The Album — Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Album
- Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
- Good Thing — Leon Bridges
- Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
- H.E.R. — H.E.R.
- Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Best Country Album
- Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
- Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
- Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Record Of The Year
- "I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- "The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
- "This is America" — Childish Gambino
- "God's Plan" — Drake
- "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- "All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- "Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
- "The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song Of The Year
- "All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- "Boo'd Up" — Ella Mai
- "God's Plan" — Drake
- "In My Blood" — Shawn Mendes
- "The Joke" — Brandy Carlile
- "The Middle" — Zedd & Maren Morris
- "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- "This Is America" — Childish Gambino
Best New Artist
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Colors" — Beck
- "Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello
- "God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande
- "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
- "Better Now" — Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
- "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys
- "'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- "Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
- "Say Something" — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
- "The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love Is Here To Stay — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- My Way — Willie Nelson
- Nat "King" Cole & Me —Gregory Porter
- Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
- The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Camila Camila — Cabello
- Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
- Sweetener — Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
- Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
- Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
- "Northern Soul" — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
- "Ultimatum" — Disclosure Featuring Fatoumata Diawara
- "Losing It" — Fisher
- "Electricity" — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
- "Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Singularity — Jon Hopkins
- Woman Worldwide — Justice
- Treehouse — Sofi Tukker
- Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides — SOPHIE
- Lune Rougeto — KiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band
- Modern Lore — Julian Lage
- Laid Back — Marcus Miller
- Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance
- "Four Out Of Five" — Arctic Monkeys
- "When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell
- "Made An America" — THE FEVER 333
- "Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet
- "Uncomfortable" — Halestorm
Best Metal Performance
- "Condemned To The Gallows" — Between The Buried And Me
- "Honeycomb" — Deafheaven
- "Electric Messiah" — High On Fire
- "Betrayer" — Trivium
- "On My Teeth" — Underoath
Best Rock Song
- "Black Smoke Rising" — Greta Van Fleet
- "Jumpsuit" — Twenty One Pilots
- "Mantra" — Bring Me The Horizon
- "MASSEDUCTION" — St. Vincent
- "Rats" — Ghost
Best Rock Album
- Ranier Fog — Alice In Chains
- M A N I A — Fall Out Boy
- Prequelle — Ghost
- From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet
- Pacific Daydream — Weezer
Best Rap Performance
- "Be Careful" — Cardi B
- "Nice For What" — Drake
- "King’s Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
- "Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak
- "Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee -
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
- "Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink
- "Pretty Little Fears" — 6LACK ft. J. Cole
- "This Is America" — Childish Gambino
- "All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- "Rockstar" — Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
- "God’s Plan" — Drake
- "King’s Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
- "Lucky You" — Eminem
- "Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
- "Win" — Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
- Swimming — Mac Miller
- Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
- Daytona — Pusha-T
- Astroworld — Travis Scott
More to come...