Following an enigmatic tweet hinting at the drop, Ariana Grande released her 2 Chainz "7 Rings" remix on Thursday night. "tonight @2chainz," she wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon, along with her signature black heart, a diamond, and ring emojis. The new collaboration on her latest hit is a whole new take on the song.

Grande initially released "7 Rings," the third single off her upcoming album thank u, next, on January 18, after which it quickly became a hit. In fact, according to Billboard, with 85.3 million streams last week it holds the second-place spot for most streams in a week in the U.S., for female singers (the first-place spot actually also belongs to Grande, for "thank u, next").

