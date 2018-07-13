The full Sweetener album is still a little under a month from release, but the video for Ariana Grande's "God Is A Woman" is here, and it should be more than enough to tide you over. After days of teasing, the song itself was released at midnight going from Thursday into Friday, and the video followed just 12 hours later, with a noon release on July 13.

Right off the bat, it's easy to see why Grande's fiancé Pete Davidson chose "GIAW" as his favorite track off of Sweetener, writing in his Instagram stories on Thursday: "this is my fav one on the album it's bonkers!" The song is an empowering anthem, grooving along that perfect line between fun and sexy with lyrics like:

"And I can tell that you know I know how I want it / Ain't nobody else can relate / Boy, I like that you ain't afraid / Baby, lay me down and let's pray / I'm telling you the way I like it, how I want it"

The song is about knowing what you want and not being afraid to ask for it, which is exactly the sentiment that women — and really everyone — needs in this day and age. And that same self-loving spirit comes through in the newly-released video, which you can watch below.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

The four minute video is full of sexy messages and innuendo about female sexuality and power; some hidden, and some more obvious. At one point, Grande sings a verse in a pool of sunlight beaming down from the center of a pair of spread, disembodied legs. At another, she swings a hammer above her head, shattering the glass ceiling that hangs above her. (You get it.)

In fact, almost every moment of this video includes imagery that's a bizarre, compelling combination of feminism, art, cartoonishness, and straight-up porn. And to be honest, we have to talk about it all. So here are some of the most eyebrow-raising moments of "God Is A Woman," that probably no one fully understands except for Grande herself.

1. When She Gyrated At The Center Of The Universe

Sometimes you gotta wade hip-deep into the Milky Way and just shake it, y'know?

2. When She Floated In That Paint Vagina

Not only is Grande clearly supposed to look naked in this shot, but does the shape that the paint-water is making look familiar to you?

3. When She And Her Minions Writhed On This Soap Bed

Nothing like squirming around nude in some suds in the morning to wake you up and get you ready for the day.

4. When She Jumped Into A Pop-Up Book And Let Those Angry White Men Hurl Insults At Her

Or, as it's known colloquially: Twitter.

5. When She Deeply Misunderstood Picture Day

The message here is clearly about standing out, but whoever's taking this photo is gonna be really bummed when they get it developed and it's only the back of Grande's head.

6. When She Sat On Top Of The World And Fingered A Hurricane

We're all learning a lot about weather formation today, aren't we?

7. When These Animatronic Groundhogs Screamed At Us Mid-Video

...with absolutely no explanation.

8. When A Sketched Version Of The Singer Emerged From A Mountain Of Writhing Ariana Grandes

As one does.

9. When These Leotard-Clad Men Held Up Her Stomach

Are they small? Is she big? What happens if she falls? What's the deal with those glasses? The world may never know.

10. When She Went Full Illuminati

Hard to follow the narrative, but it seems like maybe Ari is a planet now?

11. When She Worshipped At The Altar Of The Holy Crotch

Featuring some discreetly-placed beams of sunlight.

12. When She Took Some Real Liberties With Her Combat Uniform

Can't imagine those cat ears on the helmet are standard-issue, but what do we know?

13. When She Walked A Tightrope With Planets For Balloons

Combined with some of the insults from that portion of the video earlier, this schoolgirl outfit takes on new meaning. It seems like a pretty solid allegory for the tightrope Grande has had to walk between being seen as a child and growing into a woman. The balloon planets though? That's a different story.

14. When She And Her Friends Had A Really Bizarre Sleepover

Her parents are gonna be so mad when they get home from vacation. They said she could have eight people over max.

15. When She Was Queen Of A Very Dangerous Lighthouse

Highly recommend that you don't stand there.

16. When She And Her Golden Bosoms Recreated The Sistine Chapel Ceiling

Not only is God a woman, but She's also apparently Ariana Grande.

More to come...