The queen of positivity is back. On Saturday, Ariana Grande shared an uplifting message for fans on social media, and it included an important message about self-care. Grande recorded the casual video while sitting in her car and posted it on her Instagram Story. She started off the message by letting fans know the first 10 shows of the Sweetener tour had wrapped, and that she was currently in Los Angeles. According to E! News, the singer is in California preparing for Coachella, as she will headline both weekends of the music festival.

Despite Grande's busy schedule, she took a moment out of the weekend to record the multi-part Instagram Story with a sweet message about self care with fans. Per E! News, in the video she said, "I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves and protect your space, because we have a lot of work to do here and a lot of family and friends and love and important sh*t to take care of. I just want to make sure you don't run yourself to the ground and exhaust yourself. And remember to protect your energy and do things that are good for you. And that you are loved and not alone. You deserve the best there is, and I love you."

The Sweetener singer has become a major presence on social media as of late, and it's clear she wants to use her platform for good. In February, Grande became the most-followed woman on Instagram, surpassing 150 million followers. The star noted that given how big her audience is, she feels its important to keep things upbeat. "I have a lot of f*cking followers and it's weird," she said. "So if I can use that to spread any kind of positivity or light, I just wanted to send it your way."

The star also told fans that her own self-care methods involve crystals, candles, and books. Before signing off, she added one last video to reach out to fans who might be going through a tough time. "I just wanted to say one more thing. Life can be pretty heavy so if you're going through it or if you haven't gone through it," she said. "Everything, you know, is preparing you for something else or making your stronger or presenting you with opportunities for growth, or whatever. Just keep that in mind."

The singer has been committed to spreading positivity in recent months. On Thursday, Grande released a new single titled "Monopoly" with her longtime friend Victoria Monét. Grande posted a clip of the music video on Instagram highlighting the themes of the song. She captioned the post, "‪to friendship, freedom, protecting your energy and staying right in your bag. we love you."

In March, Grande also launched her international Sweetener tour, and has been sure to update fans with messages of gratitude along the way. On March 19, Grande posted a thank you message on Instagram following her first show. She wrote, "really dunno what to say yet. for now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night. i love you. so much. thank you."

Grande is officially one of the most popular women on social media, and she's using that influence for good, as evidenced by her important message to her fans about prioritizing self-care and wellness.