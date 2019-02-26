Break up with your Instagram follower count record, yuh yuh, 'cause Ari's bored. On Monday, Feb. 25, pop powerhouse and keeper of a four-octave vocal range Ariana Grande became the most-followed woman on Instagram. At the time of writing, the Thank U, Next singer has over 146.3 million followers on the social media platform, and the previously most-followed woman Selena Gomez is at 146.2 million. Grande is just a few million followers away from Cristiano Ronaldo who, as of October 2018, is the most-followed human. And yes, a photo of an egg is still the most-liked photo. What a world.

Wait, what is this? Could this be yet another huge achievement by one Ms. Cat Valentine? Ah, yes. That is precisely what it is. Add it to the ever-growing list. In the last few months, Grande has reached one impressive milestone after another, shattered records, raked in accolades, put out hit records, and, of course, continued to be one of the most exciting pop stars on the planet. You can try to come for her, but she keeps on flourishing, yuh.

Unless you have been hanging out under a giant pile of over-the-knee boots for the last several months, then you've surely heard about at least some of these feats. In August, Grande released an incredible record called Sweetener, and six months later, she released another incredible record called Thank U, Next. She became the first musical act since The Beatles to have songs in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. (And she is the first solo artist to do this ever.) She has been smashing streaming records left and right. Billboard named her 2018 Woman of the Year.

Oh, but we are not done with this list. The “Thank U, Next” music video became YouTube’s most-watched video in 24 hours. Sweetener was awarded Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. She was named a headliner at Coachella 2019, making her the youngest headliner in the festival's history. Again, all of these things happened within the last six months.

And what do you know, now she is the most-followed woman on IG. Sheesh, it feels like just yesterday Grande tweeted about having over 700 followers on Twitter. But that tweet was not posted yesterday. It was posted on June 9, 2009.

A lot sure can change in a decade, eh? (OK yeah, nine and a half years is basically like nine and a half lifetimes as far as the internet goes, but still.)

Congratulations to Ari on becoming the new Queen of Instagram. And on everything else she has done in the last few months. And on her entire career. And on all of the records she will break in the future (at this point, it is not if, but when). I do not know what records she will break next, but I would like to offer my good wishes anyway. I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm congratulatin' it up.