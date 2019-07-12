Even though she may be in the midst of a worldwide tour, Ariana Grande still had time to adopt two of the cutest puppies ever. The best part of that news is that Ariana Grande named her two dogs after Harry Potter characters, as Just Jared Jr. detailed, which proves, once again, that the "Into You" singer is the biggest Potter fan of them all.

On her Instagram Story on late July 11, Grande showed off her two pups, with names that any fan of the Potterverse would recognize, to her Arianators. The singer posted about her two Basset Hound puppies, whom she named Snape and Lily. Little Snape and Lily could be seen wearing miniature hoodies and cuddling up with one another, and just in case you were wondering, it is just as cute as it sounds.

Given Grande's love of Harry Potter, it makes total sense that she would name her dogs after two major characters found in the series. Based on another one of her Instagram posts, it seems like the singer definitely has J.K. Rowling's books on the brain. Shortly before she shared photos of the new members of her family, Grande showed off the Slytherin-approved gear that she was sporting, as she could be seen wearing a green and silver headband with the classic snake sigil on it. If you were curious about the Slytherin backstory, the house was named after its founder Salazar Slytherin, who was a Parseltongue, meaning he could speak to snakes. (Even though she rocked the fashionable Harry Potter look, she subsequently deleted the photo off her Instagram account.)

Ariana Grande/Instagram Story

Ariana Grande/Instagram Story Ariana Grande/Instagram Story

Adorably enough, Snape and Lily aren't the only pups that Grande has named in honor of her favorite book series. Back in 2015, she detailed on Instagram that she got a dog, whom she named Sirius Black. Along with a photo of her new pet, who appears to be a poodle, she wrote a cloud emoji-filled caption,

"☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️sirius black☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ newest member of the puppy posse ......... the puppy breath is out of this world ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ i am going to be the edie beale of dogs ☁️"

Grande has been a longtime fan of the Harry Potter series and has maintained that she belongs in House Slytherin, just as her green and silver headband showcased. In addition to her recent look, she also wore a Slytherin robe as she posed with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson for a fun witchy-themed photo back in May 2018, as ELLE noted.

But, not everyone is convinced that she belongs in House Slytherin. Harry Potter star, and Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, guessed that the singer was actually meant for the Gryffindor lifestyle, as he said on Twitter. He wrote to Grande, "I got asked by Huffington Post what house you'd be in. I went with Gryffindor. Hoping that suits." She replied with, "pottermore said slytherin but i'll take it."

Clearly, Grande loves Harry Potter. And if you weren't already convinced that she's a fan based on her Slytherin outfits and Pottermore musings, all you have to do is take a look at her adorable dogs to see where her allegiance lies.