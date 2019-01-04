Exactly two months since its premier, it's safe to say the world is still obsessed with the iconic post-breakup song, "thank u, next." That is, it's still at Billboard's number one spot — and has been for seven weeks. In case you haven't gotten enough of the song, pop superstar Ariana Grande released new "thank u, next" footage on Thursday, and it's basically everything you wanted to know about the behind-the-scenes of the music video.

The new footage includes a deleted scene with Grande and Legally Blonde actress Jennifer Coolidge. Grande, acting as a young lawyer modeled after Elle Woods, argues on behalf of Coolidge for custody of a bulldog residing with Coolidge's ex-partner in a mobile home. "You got this," Grande tells a reluctant Coolidge, before forcing her to confront her ex.

"I think I'm dead," Coolidge replies.

Grande invokes some tenuous legalese with the ex ("due to habeas corpus," she explains) in order to get the dog back, mirroring the original scene with Woods and Paulette Bonafonté. "Thank you, next," a newly confident Coolidge tells her ex before hopping into a convertible with Grande and the bulldog.

Of course, there are also tons of bloopers in the four minute extras video. Among other things, you'll see Grande shuffling with the bulldog (named Nina), and repeatedly slamming Troye Sivan into some lockers during the "Mean Girls" scene. For the Grande fans that go way back, there are also clips of her and her fellow Victorious alum, Matt Bennett, goofing around and dancing while recreating the bathroom scene from Bring It On.

Ariana Grande` on YouTube

Grande's "thank u, next," music video dropped on YouTube on Nov. 30. With 829,000 simultaneous viewers, it is the largest live viewership a YouTube Premiere video has ever had.

