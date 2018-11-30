In the Bring It On section of Ariana Grande’s newest video, we see our heroine and a young man fight over a sink as they tend to their pearly whites. And that isn't just any young man. The actor who plays the guy brushing his teeth in “Thank U, Next” is none other than actor Matt Bennett. If you watched Victorious, you know him as Hollywood Arts High School's resident ventriloquist who might've had a longstanding crush on Grande's character. Yes, that is The Robbie Shapiro and The Cat Valentine paying tribute to Jesse Bradford and Kirsten Dunst's legendary toothbrush flirting scene.

"I've practiced brushing my teeth every morning and night for 27 years in preparation for this moment," Bennett tweeted after the "Thank U, Next" video dropped. Bennett and Grande really nailed their scene together, and it feels safe to say all of that toothbrush practice paid off.

This is not Bennett and Grande's first onscreen reunion since their Nickelodeon days. Heck, it isn't even their first time showing up in one of Grande's music videos together. The pop singer's Victorious co-star appeared in the video for "One Last Time," the fifth single off of 2014's My Everything.

