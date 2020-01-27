While some stars elected to bring dates to the 2020 Grammys, Ariana Grande's parents walked the red carpet with her. The "thank u, next" singer arrived on the red carpet in a show-stopping custom Giambattista Valli gown on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center, which Grande's mom and dad even helped arrange around her feet like a bride on her wedding day.

Her parents, Edward Butera and Joan Grande, divorced in 2003, according to E! Then, in 2013, Grande fell out of touch with her dad, per a 2014 interview she did with Seventeen. "It's private, but it happened last year," she told the publication. "It took me so long to be okay with it.... So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

Fortunately, since then Grande has mended her relationship, and in 2019, they spent Thanksgiving as a family for the first time in nearly two decades, per the same E! article. "First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!" the pop star reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story.

Grande posed with both parents, her arms around both of them and kissing them each on the cheek. As a result, Grande's fans were naturally ecstatic to see her walking the red carpet with both of her parents. "ariana walking the grammys red carpet with both of her parents is the best thing to ever happen," @diornasa wrote on Twitter. "my heart is so full."

But Grande soon changed out of the voluminous tulle gown that she wore to pose with her parents. The pop singer changed into a second dress from the same gray color palette. "So here's the thing — I did the carpet in a custom Giambattista Valli dress and I loved it, and then I didn't do the interview," Grande told CBS on the red carpet, per People. "So I came back in a different dress, because I couldn't decide."

Not only was Grande was up for five Grammy awards on Sunday night, but she performed later on in the evening. Fortunately, her parents were by her side to support her — costume changes and all.