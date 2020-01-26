Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammys Gown Looks Like A Giant Cupcake

The 2020 Grammys have barely begun, but the looks are already iconic. From Lizzo's tribute to living legends to Billie Eilish wearing, well, peak Billie Eilish, the carpet is living up to the hype. Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammys gown is no different. In fact, its a celebration all its own because the "7 Rings" singer looks like her own celebratory cupcake.

Grande was notably absent from the 2019 Grammys red carpet after she was slated to perform last year, but boy did she make up for it. Grande appeared at the 2020 show in the most voluminous, custom Giambattista Valli gown possible. The heather gray gown featured a strapless neckline that was fitted to the waist until blooming into a layer of ruffles and continuing to expand into two other levels of tulle.

Grande paired the cupcake-like frock with a pair of Audrey Hepburn-esque over-the-elbow gloves in a matching gray tone. While her gown was obviously the focal point of her look, the singer was also wearing a new take on her classic pony tail. While the star usually wears the look with her hair completely back, on the Grammys red carpet, she left a face-framing piece of her blonde locks out for the night.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

For fans of the Sweetener album creator, the dress may look slightly familiar. While created by a different designer, the heather gray frock is reminiscent of a gown Grande never actually wore to an event.

Back in 2019, she may not have performed at the Grammys as planned, but Grande did give her fans a look at what her red carpet dress would have been. Last year, she chose a Zac Posen Cinderella gown in a gray-blue shade with a similar ball gown silhouette. The dress made its Instagram debut post-Grammys, but now, she's got an official Grammys look for fawn over.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Grande may not be the first to rock a cupcake dress on the Grammys red carpet (hey, Rihanna), there's no doubt that she did it well.