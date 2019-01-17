Many of her fans are still obsessed with "Thank U, Next," but it's time for Ariana Grande to drop yet another single from her upcoming album. On Wednesday night, Grande shared a preview of "7 Rings" on her Instagram Story, and it's definitely enough to get everyone ready for more new music from the singer.

If you follow Grande on social media, you know that over the past couple of months, she's been all about keeping her followers updated on the music that she's been working on and planning to release soon, despite the fact that her most recent album, Sweetener, hasn't even been out for six months yet. First, it was "Thank U, Next," and then, it was "Imagine," and now, it's time for "7 Rings."

Grande has already announced that the song will drop on Friday, Jan. 18, and now, fans finally have the first listen of the song. The clip comes in the form of a video that someone took on Dec. 22, featuring Grande sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her dog as the song plays over the stereo system.

From the part of the song that's in the video, it's easy to tell that it's different from the other music she's shared so far, but it will leave fans wanting to hear the full version.

The lyrics in the clip are all about making money and spending it, but according to TMZ, the idea for the song reportedly came when Grande went shopping after splitting up with Pete Davidson and supposedly bought seven engagement rings for her friends. The site also reported that the song will reference her past relationships similar to the way that "Thank U, Next" did, but so far, Grande has yet to confirm any of these leaked details.

That doesn't mean she hasn't been talking about her new song, though. Aside from keeping a countdown to the song's release going on Instagram and Twitter, she's also been tweeting out lyrics here and there, like she did in this tweet:

And to make the song's release even more exciting, Grande has confirmed that she will be be releasing a music video for the song on Friday as well. In one tweet that she posted on Monday, she shared clips from what seems to be the video, and from the short preview, it seems like the video itself will be a lot of fun.

Then, in a later tweet, she said that the video will be arriving Friday, too:

And of course, there are the other clues that Grande has dropped along the way, like this video of a bunch of hands moving around to show off what looks like engagement rings — could this mean that TMZ's intel is right? We'll have to wait until the song and the video drop to find out.

The more songs Grande releases, the closer we have to be to her new album dropping, right? Hopefully, that's happening soon, but "7 Rings" should definitely be enough to tide fans over.