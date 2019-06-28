Do SpongeBob and Patrick bop to the Sweetener album in Bikini Bottom? Maybe. The cast of SpongeBob SquarePants wished Ariana Grande a happy birthday, and the clip is sweeter than Jellyfish Jam. On Friday, June 28, Grande — who celebrated her 26th birthday on June 26 — shared a clip of SpongeBob voice-actors such as Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and more as they wished the “Thank U, Next” singer a happy birthday in the voices of their animated counterparts SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Gary, and, of course, Plankton, who screamed “I will destroy you, Ariana!”

“Anyway, Ariana. We just wanted to say ‘Happy Birthday.’ Thanks for being a fan for so long,” Kenny says in the black-and-white clip. “And I know that… you’re part of the Nickelodeon brother, sisterhood. So, we’re here, man.” The rest of the voice-actors then conclude the clip with “thank you, next.”

On Twitter, Grande responded to the birthday message, “i will not recover from this. thank u so much.” As for Kenny’s sweet “You’re part of the Nickelodeon sisterhood” comment, fans will recall that Grande first rose to fame in the Nickelodeon sitcoms Victorious and Sam & Cat, where she starred opposite the likes of Victoria Justice and Jennette McCurdy. Ah, the early 2000s.

On her Instagram Story, Grande echoed the same gratitude-filled sentiments and thanked the cast from the bottom of her bikini bottom. She wrote on the screenshot, “i’m not okay in any shape or form @spongebob @nickelodeon thank you from the bottom of MY BIKINI BOTTOM”

Grande’s love for Bikini Bottom’s beloved sea critters have been well-documented in the past. As it turns out, when the singer isn’t crooning the lyrics to tracks off her Thank U, Next album, she can be found delivering a soulfully inspired rendition of the Krusty Krab pizza song, as seen in the “Pizza Delivery” episode. You know the one. And, because that instance simply isn’t iconic enough, in May, Grande shared a clip of her belting out the lyrics to “This Grill is Not a Home,” the duet between SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs from the “Welcome to the Chum Bucket” episode. In the clip, Grande dramatically sings, “This kitchen’s not the same without you.”

In February, Nickelodeon announced that several SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff shows are in development at the network. In an initial statement obtained by Bustle, Nickelodeon wrote, “Plans are in place to expand the SpongeBob SquarePants universe with spinoffs focused on the core characters into formats such as new series, specials and feature-length movies.” Additionally, Deadline reported earlier this month that a SpongeBob prequel, titled Kamp Koral, is also in the works. The prequel will follow a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his earlier years at sleepaway camp. And finally, The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, a follow-up film to 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, is slated for a theatrical release on May 22, 2020.

Given the extensive SpongeBob projects in the work, here’s to hoping that Grande — SpongeBob’s No. 1 fan — has been tapped for some kind of involvement. Hire Ariana Grande for the soundtrack of the upcoming SpongeBob movie, you cowards.