Ariana Grande has been working her butt off with prep for her upcoming Sweetener/Thank U, Next Tour. And you can imagine, it's hard work. She not only has been creating music nonstop; she released Sweetener in August 2018 and followed it up less than six months later with Thank U, Next, which came out Feb. 8, 2019. The tour features songs from both her albums and Ariana Grande's tour prep photos and videos have been documenting her journey through rehearsals, making the tour just right for her beloved fans.

As was documented in her Dangerous Woman Diaries YouTube series, there's a lot of practice that goes into making a tour go off without a hitch (and even then, it's not fool proof). So between rehearsing lyrics, choreography, and outfit changes, Grande had her work cut out for her. But the world tour is kicking off Mar. 18 in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, and will go all the way through October 2019, visiting European and American cities, according to her website.

She's given almost a full months worth of insight into her rehearsals, although she hasn't given away any peeks at the sets or costumes, and in the process, she's shown fans how ready she is to get going on tour. Along with not giving away many spoilers, let's see what Grande has shared with her fans leading up to her tour kickoff.

Feb. 19 — 27 Days Till Tour

In one of her first rehearsals videos, Grande showed off that she can still be silly while rehearsing for tour. She's in athletic apparel, obviously down to do some choreography while being comfortable. Her little happy dance while "Thank U, Next" is playing is almost infectious.

Feb. 22 — 24 Days Till Tour

Grande sang a little bit of Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You" and captioned the black and white video with, "paused reh to do this lullaby i promised u 🌫 lovin u - minnie riperton... happy friday." Getting a little music break with some more music is always welcome in Grande's book.

Feb. 24 — 22 Days Till Tour

She posted a couple different insights on this day, the first one was a glam shot with some dramatic lighting.

She then posted herself in a cute pink outfit and her exclusive clear fanny pack she's selling for tour. Her caption was all about safety for the tour for optimum fun. "dear sweetener / thank u next tour audience friends, we're sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict," she wrote. "... having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don't ignore it! my team n i appreciate it very much!"

Feb. 27 — 19 Days Till Tour

Another day with multiple posts, which is not out of the ordinary for Grande, started with a dance studio shot of her and her backup crew. Toulouse is in the background, on guard per usual with his mom. The second photo also features one of her other four-legged canines, Myron.

And it looks like all her furry buds are coming along for the ride. "good thing he’s coming along bc i ..... wouldn’t be able to leave after seein this," she wrote.

Mar. 1 — 17 Days Till Tour

Showing a little preview of her pipes (although fans are pretty acquainted with them anyway), Grande sung a quick rendition of "The Sweetest Sounds" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Mar. 7 — 11 Days Till Tour

While she posted a lot of pics on Mar. 7, Grande didn't caption any of them, but she did tease her dancing and, of course, singing.

Mar. 8 — 10 Days Till Tour

She posted more pictures of rehearsals on International Women's Day, writing, "see u soon," on Twitter. The first photo is very similar to what she and her dancers did during her "God Is A Woman" performance at the MTV VMAs, so it'll be exciting if fans get to see that song live in that way as well.

Mar. 9 — 9 Days Till Tour

She had a mini Polaroid photo-shoot on this day, almost a week out from tour. With her yellow tank and happy face, she seems very excited to get in front of her loving fans.

Mar. 10 — 8 Days Till Tour

And lastly, her most recent shot posted to Instagram shows Grande out in the snow, with her, "portable vocal steamer vs this weather & my coffee addiction," she wrote in another post. Gotta keep those pipes healthy for tour, of course. Her iced coffee is keeping her going, and as she captioned this picture, "nothing i’m wearing matches but my show almost ready n that's all i care ab," she's ready to go.

The Sweetener/Thank U, Next Tour is going to be like nothing else she's done, mostly because she's doing two different albums in one this time around. But it's going to have its own vibe, and with all the prep she's done, fans are in for a treat.