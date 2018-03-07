In just a couple of words, this week has been a lot for Bachelor fans so far, and it's only Tuesday. On Monday night's finale, Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with Becca on camera in favor of getting back together with Lauren, and now we know that they're getting married. Yes, this is real: Arie and Lauren got engaged on The Bachelor, and fans are losing it on Twitter.

After Lauren and Arie had a chance to give their update on stage with Chris Harrison, the moment than fans predicted could happen actually did. Arie got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. He said:

"I made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you. I can't imagine a life without you. You showed me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soulmate. I'm ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it, good and bad. I love you so much. And I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago."

As sweet as that speech was, though, many people were not impressed with the fact that Lauren and Arie are engaged at all, let alone that he chose to do it on TV, right in front of the woman he had just broken up with.

A lot of people were pretty outraged about the decision to propose in the first place, because was a happy ending for Arie really something people wanted to see after everything he put Becca through on Monday night?

And this commentary on the crowd's reactions to that moment? Pretty spot on, especially where the tweets featuring Bekah M.'s bored, unimpressed expression are concerned. If anyone was more upset by Arie's choice to break up with Becca than Becca, it was Bekah and she was not there to see that proposal go down.

Actually, this tweet points out how truly unbelievable it was that Arie was even proposing in the first place. Getting down on the floor to look for his dignity may have helped fans like him a little bit better, after all. It's a good thing Lauren said yes, or he may not have even been able to find that dignity down there.

It's kind of unbelievable, when you think about it, that Arie has proposed to two women in basically as many months, so this tweet envisioning him as Oprah is a little too accurate for comfort, honestly:

And, then there were the Friends references. From comparing him to Phoebe's husband Mike aka "Crap Bag" to Ross Geller's own indecision — Twitter was alight with people who were not going to be calling Lauren Arie's lobster any time soon.

And of course, last but not least, this tweet that tell us the only truth that Bachelor Nation holds to be self-evident on a night like this: Becca is the real winner at the end of all of this, because now, she gets to be The Bachelorette, meet a bunch of awesome guys, and put this whole disaster behind her forever.

Now that Lauren and Arie are engaged (and planning to move in together in Scottsdale, where Arie has put down roots), it seems like we're going to be seeing a lot more from this couple on social media. If you're not their biggest fan, buckle up — it's probably pretty likely that many, many mushy posts are soon to come. But, hey, at least we have The Bachelorette to look forward to.