After sharing so many updates on their pregnancy over the last nine months, on Wednesday, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham welcomed their first child, a baby girl. And now, they're sharing more details about their little one with fans — including her name. In the early hours of Thursday morning, Arie and Lauren shared their baby name, along with the first photos of their daughter, and they're very clearly over the moon about their little girl's arrival.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bachelor couple shared so many photos and videos from the hospital while Lauren was in labor, including a post from Arie's Instagram Story where he announced that their "healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl" had arrived. "Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy," Arie wrote.

That was the last update for awhile, but now, that's all changed. Since their baby is finally here, their posts are all centered on her. Lauren took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby crying on her chest, revealing her name: Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Lauren wrote,

"Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm. 6lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her."

Arie also shared a pic of himself holding Alessi, along with a caption that said, "This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed."

But that wasn't all. Later, Arie shared a photo of Lauren cuddling Alessi on his Instagram Story, writing, "I'm so proud of you @laureneburnham... You're truly incredible and you did so good today."

ariejr/Instagram Story

Considering the fact that Lauren and Arie have been teasing a "unique" name, Alessi Ren definitely lives up to the hype. Back in March, Lauren posted about the name on her Instagram Story, letting fans know that they'd been set on the perfect name for awhile. "We've had her name picked out since Christmas!" she wrote at the time. "We think it's beautiful and unique. We've never met anyone with her name."

They teased Alessi's name again in a post they made on their Baby Luyendyk Instagram page in April. When they shared a photo of Lauren's bump at 34 weeks from their babymoon in Bermuda, they also penned a poem that gave their followers a hint at the name they had chosen. The caption said,

"My name is still a surprise and I’d love to keep it that way, if you know it keep your lips sealed and please don’t say. Well this has been fun for little ‘ol me! Until next week, with love, baby ______"

And now that we know the name they picked for sure, it's clear that Alessi definitely fits that rhyme.

After seeing so many updates from both Lauren and Arie all throughout her pregnancy, seeing the couple so happy with baby Alessi at the end of it all is too sweet. Now that she's here, hopefully they'll continue to update fans on their lives as her parents and everything that comes with it.