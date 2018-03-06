It's here, it's here! It's Christmas morning for Bachelor Nation, the day when we all finally get to open our present and see whom Arie Luyendyk, Jr. has chosen to be his lawfully wedded wife! This has been a boring season, y'all, but it's usually the sweeping landscapes and gorgeous gowns of the finale that ultimately make even the lamest Bachelor season worth it — Arie proposed to Becca on The Bachelor, and it was a picture-perfect scene.

Arie and Becca have had a connection since day one, so it's not a surprise that he has chosen her to be his one and only. On that mountaintop in Peru, Arie got down on one knee and told Becca, "My love for you is unmeasurable. This morning, I woke up and I thought about you and I thought about you and our kids together. I thought about us when we're old. And I choose you today, but I choose you everyday from here on out. I love you so much. Becca will you marry me?" She said "of course" many times and cried as Arie slid that Neil Lane-designed sparkler onto that finger, and then Becca and Arie held each other tightly and kisses to the beginning of the rest of their lives together. Or something. Honestly, I wanted them to come up for air because isn't the altitude really high up there? Becca said a lot of nice things about it "feeling right" with Arie and being vulnerable with Arie, and she fell for Arie fast and hard. You know, the usual. Nevertheless, it was a beautiful scene (complete with llamas!) and a lovely moment for these two. They even said something about having babies that night, which was a little too much information for viewers at home.

Unfortunately for Lauren, it wasn't as happy or as beautiful. Lauren was happy as can be when walking up to see Arie and his llamas, but it all turned quickly. Very quickly. Frankly, it was brutal, because she really thought that it was going to be her. Ugh. "I have loved that you broke down [your] walls. Last night, I was awake all night thinking about this moment and I wanted it so bad for us," Arie told Lauren. "But there was something that was holding me back and I just— I can't go through with it. And it's not anything that I can explain other than that I gave it everything I had to see if it would work."

While I'm happy that Becca and Arie have found love in a hopeless place (ABC), it didn't last for long. A few months after Becca and Arie got engaged, Arie said that he had been thinking about Lauren a lot and that Becca knew about it and was just waiting for him to process the breakup. That's fair, considering that Arie said he was in love with Lauren, too. But instead of working through it, Arie opted to go another way. "With Becca, I feel an immense amount of guilt. It's not fair for her to be in a relationship where someone is half in," he told a producer in an interview. "I told Becca that I would choose her everyday. I know I made that commitment, and it kills me that I'm going back on that, but I have to follow my heart... I've decided to call off the engagement and break up with Becca."

Did you all get whiplash? Because I know I did. This has to be among the shortest engagements in Bachelor history, and my heart breaks for Becca. Like Lauren the first time around, she didn't see this coming, and she has to see her heart smashed to bits on national television. But there's always the Bachelorette, right? If anyone deserves a second shot at love, it's definitely Becca.