Get ready for spring cleaning: full throttle. This year, the sun moves into Aries on Mar. 20, which also happens to be the day of the spring equinox. In other words, Aries season and the 2018 spring equinox are happening at the same time, which doesn't happen every year! Considering Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, there's a whole lot of "new" happening as the sun makes its way back into the first sign of the zodiac. Flowers are even beginning to sprout (in some places...) as we inch towards a warmer season.

The sun doesn't always move into Aries on Mar. 20: It sometimes moves into Aries on Mar. 21, according to Cafe Astrology. But this year, coupled with the powerful return of the spring equinox, there's a lot to think about. And with this energy, actually do something about! Hey, there's a reason we all acquire the energy to passionately engage in cleaning out ~everything~ in the spring.

As New York City-based astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle, "The first point of Aries is located on the vernal equinox which is the point where the celestial equator meets the ecliptic plane. This is triggered when the Sun crosses the celestial equator from the south to the north and hits the first degree/point of Aries." The equinox and Aries season are always head to head, usually only separated by a day — but in 2018, the two events happen on the same day. Get ready to turn a new page, doubly so!

If you think that Jan. 1 is the only day of the year appropriate for making resolutions, think again. The astrological new year is the perfect time to write goals for the season ahead. The setting couldn't be more perfect for resolutions you'll actually be inspired to follow through with. Lisa Stardust explains, "[Mar. 20, 2018] represents rebirth, transformation, and celebration as we switch over to the new season. The spring equinox marks the promise of new beginnings — much like the constellation Aries." Because if any zodiac sign can initiate something, it's driven Aries.

Do you have a journal filled with page after page of creative ideas? You might be getting the motivation — courtesy of Aries — to pick something up from that. Or, maybe inspired by something new entirely! This is because, as Stardust tells Bustle, "Aries, by nature, are go getters, starters — they are the first sign, also considered the first born of the zodiac, so they tend to take charge and ease into success through hard work and motivation. Much like the spring season, who births new flowers and greenery — Aries are driven to birth new creative ideas." With the change of the season and the turn of a new astrological year in go-getter Aries, there's abundance on the horizon. If you want there to be. You'll just have to clean out the closet a bit for all that's to come.

It's time to throw those heavy down comforters off you (unless you live in NYC, where another nor'easter is expected on Mar. 21...), because spring is officially here. And so is Aries season. But as we all work to sift through our e-mail inbox, jumpstart our genius Instagram accounts, or cut bangs, we should also remember that Mercury retrograde is stumbling into the celebration. According to Numerologist.com writes, "This equinox has an interesting twist to it however, as Mercury goes retrograde Mar. 22, right on the heels of the Equinox. Mercury, the messenger, ruled by Gemini, the Communicator, goes retrograde till Apr. 15 ... We must ponder and consider the changes we want to make, so I recommend late April or May be the time you implement your spring equinox ideas."

While it could be wise to keep all the blooming ideas to ourselves for now, that doesn't mean you can't map out your plan of action once Mercury turns direct. Look over details like it's the most exciting part of the journey. And, as Lisa Stardust reminds Bustle, "the new season is all about newness, a time to start fresh. Aries often live and let live."

So, don't let Mercury get you down. Allow it to sharpen your efforts as a fresh new start rolls in.