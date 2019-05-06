Gendry's having quite the night on Game of Thrones. First he was legitimized by Daenerys Targaryen, becoming both a true born Baratheon and Lord of Storm's End, and then Gendry asked Arya to marry him. Why didn't Arya accept Gendry's proposal on Game of Thrones? Perhaps things were moving a bit too fast, even for the hero of Winterfell.

"I'm not a lady," she said to him. "That's not me." She was echoing a conversation she'd had with her father Ned back in Season One, when he told her she'd grow up to marry a lord and live in a castle. It's the lifestyle that she's refusing more than Gendry himself.

Plus, as we learned later in the episode, Arya's headed to King's Landing with the Hound. Now that she's reconnected with her family, she's back on mission. She can't get married now, and give up her list.

Honestly, and this isn't just one 'shipper's desperate attempt to spin this development, it's better that they didn't get happily engaged with two and a half episodes left in the series. Nuptial bliss is a recipe for disaster on Game of Thrones.

Maybe Gendry will end up with Arya in the end. Maybe he'll join House Baratheon and House Stark by marrying Sansa, instead. Maybe they'll all end up dead, and none of this will matter.

More to come...