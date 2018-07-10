It's been 14 years since Ashlee Simpson's MTV reality show The Ashlee Simpson Show premiered and, as you can imagine, a lot has changed. The 2004 show chronicled Simpson signing a record deal, making her hit single "Pieces of Me," and releasing her first album, Autobiography. After that busy year, the show continued for another season until it ended in 2005, but now Ashlee Simpson has a new reality show called Ashlee+Evan, about she and her husband Evan Ross. A new trailer for Ashlee+Evan features Simpson and Ross preparing to share their private lives with the world on the new reality show.

Ross, who fans might recognize from his roles in 96 Minutes and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Pts. 1-2, married Simpson in 2014. The two have a daughter together along with Simpson's son who she'd had with her first husband Pete Wentz, though it's unclear whether or not their children will play a role in the show. Based on the new promo for Ashlee+Evan, the new show will focus mostly on the reality star's current relationship and her singing career. That's right, Simpson is stepping back into the recording studio, this time with Ross by her side.

The new E! reality show will premiere on Sept. 9, and as much as it's about Simpson getting back into the public eye, it also seems like the perfect opportunity for Ross and Simpson to bare it all for the cameras. "Do you even know the movies I’ve done?" Ross asks 33 year-old Simpson, who laughs in response in the short clip. It might sound a little cringe-worthy, but isn't that what everyone loved about Simpson as a reality star in the first place?

Simpson has come a long way from the tumultuous relationship drama documented on the 2004 show between Simpson and her ex boyfriends, singer Ryan Cabrera and actor Josh Henderson. Those aren't the only relationships that were featured on The Ashlee Simpson Show, though, because Simpson's older sister, Jessica Simpson, and her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, also appeared on the MTV show. Yep, as fans will probably remember, both Ashlee and Jessica had hit reality shows airing at the same time, the latter's being the legendary Newlyweds, chronicling Jessica and Nick Lachey's first years of marriage.

In a way, Ashlee+Evan seems more similar to Newlyweds than it does to The Ashlee Simpson show, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Instead of just being the Ashlee Simpson show, it's the Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross show, and that can only mean bigger and better things, including potential guest stars. There's no doubt that viewers will hope to see an appearance from Jessica, but Ross himself has a pretty impressive crew of family members too, since he's Diana Ross' son and Tracee Ellis Ross' brother. Diana Ross even officiated Ashlee and Evan's wedding.

Ashlee+Evan seems promising, and not just as far as celebrity cameos go — though it'd be great to see Diana Ross while she's hanging with her family. The new promo emphasizes that both Simpson and Ross plan to make major career moves in the upcoming year. As mentioned before, the promo video shows Simpson in the recording studio, but Ross appears to be collaborating with his wife too. In the video, he says, "This is the right time for us to to work on our music."

Ross has recorded various singles over the year, but based on the trailer for Ashlee+Evan, it seems like he and Simpson may be working on an album together. It would probably sound a lot different from Ashlee's past hits "Pieces of Me" and "Boyfriend," but that's also probably for the best. It looks like Ashlee has grown up a lot over the past 14 years, as has everyone who first watched the singer on a reality show in the early aughts. Fortunately, everyone can grow together while also celebrating the glorious combination that is Ashlee Simpson and reality TV.