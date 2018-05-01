If you want her auto, want her autobiography, just ask her. Ashlee Simpson has a new reality show, E! announced on Tuesday. The docuseries, tentatively titled Ashlee and Evan, will follow Simpson and Evan Ross' life. "We’ll get an inside look into this young millennial couple as they try to balance life as new parents with a solid foundation of humor and love," E!'s press release reads. "Coming from two famous music families, Ashlee and Evan will take viewers inside the recording of their first duet album." Their reality series will also showcase Ross as a "rising star in music" and Simpson "cautiously jumping back into the music world."

What makes Simpson's reality show so exciting is fans will get a glimpse inside her relationship with Ross. They've been married for almost four years and have a daughter, Jagger Ross. Simpson also has a son, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

Furthermore, this marks the 33-year-old's return to the reality TV world. In 2004, she scored her own self-titled MTV reality series, The Ashlee Simpson Show, which, sadly, only lasted for two seasons. It followed Simpson at 19, as she recorded her first album, Autobiography. Her show also featured many famous faces, including two of her ex-boyfriends, singer Ryan Cabrera and actor Josh Henderson. Of course, Simpson's sister, Jessica Simpson, and her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, also made appearances.

Piecesofashlee33 on YouTube

Also, how could anyone forget when there was an entire episode dedicated to Simpson lip-syncing on Saturday Night Live in 2004? During the unfortunate incident, Simpson clearly didn't know what to do, so she responded by doing a hoedown move on the New York City stage. At the end of the SNL episode, she said, while standing next to host Jude Law, "I feel so bad my band started playing the wrong song and I had no excuse so I had to do a hoedown. I'm sorry!" She also later blamed her decision to sing to a track on "severe acid reflux".

Her new reality show will be quite different compared to her first one, especially since she's now a woman in her thirties, who is also a wife and a mother. But, there is one common denominator: her music career will be featured. The fact that she's working on a duet album with Ross makes it all the more amazing. They come from a line of talented people. Hello, Ross' mother is the Diana Ross. Anyone else hope she makes a cameo?

All of this is super exciting, because Simpson hasn't released new music since 2008. If this news has you listening to Autobiography again, you're not alone.

News of Simpson's new show has fans of her MTV reality show overjoyed. This is some of the best news they could've ever received. Here's how some of her fans are reacting:

