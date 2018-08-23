Think Bachelor franchise relationships don't last? Think again. Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert just renewed her vows with J.P. Rosenbaum during a trip to Aruba, so if you need a reason to believe in love, this is it. After all, it's not easy to make any relationship last as long as theirs has, but six years of marriage later, they're still going strong — and the photos from their vow renewal are seriously gorgeous.

According to People, the renewal took place on Eagle Beach in Aruba, and as you can see from the photos Ashley and J.P. have shared on Instagram and Twitter so far, it was an absolutely beautiful location. The vow renewal included more than 500 people, which makes sense, being that the idea was to create the biggest vow renewal in the Caribbean. J.P. and Ashley weren't the only couple who renewed their vows that day, but it doesn't seem like that made it any less special — and of course, their kids Fordham and Essie. The couple stayed at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, and their celebration even included a catamaran cruise.

In one of the photos that Ashley shared on Instagram, she and J.P. smooched near the ocean next to a pretty floral arch, and it seems like they're just as in love as they were when they met on The Bachelorette. Just when you feel like it might be impossible to meet the love of your life on these shows, couples like these two prove us all wrong.

In a statement to People, Ashley said:

“There’s no where else we’d rather ‘renew our I do’s’ than in Aruba, it’s absolutely breathtaking. We’re overjoyed to have shared this experience with the company of our children, and know this moment in time is one we’ll treasure for the rest of our lives. The one happy island is truly magical and romantic!”

J.P. shared another photo with Ashley, writing, "Here's to another 5 years +" as his caption.

He also took to Twitter to share yet another pic — just as beautiful as the other ones, for the record — adding that because they were able to renew their vows, they're all set for at least five more years.

Can we talk about how awesome this couple is? They've obviously come so far since The Bachelorette and even since their time on Marriage Boot Camp, and after seeing their love story from the beginning on reality TV, it's impossible not to root for them. Marriage and relationships are hard, but no matter what life throws their way, these two are making it work.

Plus, their kids are really, really cute, and if Ashley was never the Bachelorette, the world would never have had the chance to meet Essie and Ford:

Congratulations to Ashley and J.P. for recommitting themselves to their relationship. Next time you find yourself doubting Bach love, just take a scroll through Ashley's Instagram. Your faith will be 100 percent restored.