If there were a top-five list of the most romantic movie traditions out there, a New Year's kiss would have to be on the list. There's just something so sweet about locking lips at the stroke of midnight — and this Bachelor Nation couple knows it. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had a New Year's kiss, and Ashley revealed that it was actually her first New Year's kiss ever.

The former Bachelor contestant shared a photo of Jared dipping her in a romantic kiss. She tagged the location to the Hyatt Regency Reston, so it looks like the two of them spent the holiday in her home state. "My first EVER New Year's kiss was worth the wait," Ashley captioned her post.

Ahead of the new year, Ashley also shared her top nine posts on Instagram from 2018. Every single one of the photos features her and Jared — it's safe to say fans can't get enough of the Bachelor in Paradise stars' engagement and relationship news. "Apparently you guys really *like* our love. Thank you!" Ashley wrote on Instagram. The photos she shared of their adventures over the year show how much their relationship has changed over time — and they really do look over-the-moon about being together.

Jared also shared a collage of photos showing how he and Ashley spent the year. Between spending time with Bachelor Nation friends, going to loved ones' weddings, and announcing their engagement to the world, these two have a lot to look back on from 2018. "A lot can change in a year. 2018 was certainly my favorite," Jared wrote in his Instagram caption.

Ashley's love of romantic traditions goes way beyond New Year's kisses, too. Earlier in 2018, she and Jared recreated the Titanic flying scene (more than once, in fact), and she shared a pretty sweet Instagram caption to go along with it.

"I made a promise to myself as a teenager to never recreate the flying scene with anyone until I was with my husband," she wrote. They aren't married yet, but it's clear that Ashley is ready to spend the rest of her life with her fiancé.

As for when the wedding is happening, Bachelor Nation fans don't have too long to wait. Ashley and Jared are getting married in August 2019, and their fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert is officiating the ceremony. The couple announced that Tanner would be involved in October, even staging a practice photo that shows the three of them at a mock wedding ceremony.

As far as their wedding planning goes, Ashley has been sharing plenty of details with fans along the way, too. She revealed that she and Jared visited their first potential venue in August, though it's not clear if they've actually made a final decision yet. Ashley also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her trip to Kleinfeld Bridal to look at wedding dresses (without revealing the one she actually chose, obviously).

Ashley and Jared's love story isn't traditional, by any stretch. But the two of them are clearly head over heels for each other now. And it sounds like they just made a New Year's memory they'll always remember.