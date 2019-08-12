A little over a year after they got engaged, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are officially married. The Bachelor in Paradise couple tied the knot on Sunday, Aug. 11. Their ceremony was held at a church in Newport, Rhode Island where the groom grew up, and Jared's dog Clark even served as the ring bearer, according to People.

In attendance were some of Bachelor Nation's favorites, including Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, and Dean Unglert, all of whom participated in the ceremony as groomsmen. According to Us Weekly, the couple originally intended for their good friend and fellow Bachelor alum Tanner Tolbert to officiate the ceremony, but due to the recent birth of his and wife Jade Roper's son Brooks Easton Tolbert, he wasn't able to. Per Jade's Instagram Story, the doctor advised the couple to stay home with their baby instead of traveling. Jade was also originally supposed to be a member of the bridal party.

Even though a few of their close friends couldn't make it for their big, the happy couple have had a special and memorable wedding weekend. Leading up to the ceremony, Jared scrambled to write his vows, which Nick caught on camera on his Instagram Story. "What are you writing?" he asked the groom. "My next Instagram caption," the groom joked.

Although they would've loved to have their good friends Jade and Tanner there, the ceremony proceeded at Oceancliff Hotel and Resort in Newport and was officiated by former longtime Bachelor producer, Elan Gale, as reported by People. The couple got married in a church surrounded by their family, friends, and plenty of Bachelor alums. Everything was planned by Troy Williams, and the romantic vibes were inspired by movies like The Titanic and When Harry Met Sally.

On the morning of her wedding, Ashley shared an adorable and hilarious video of her waking up to "It's Your Wedding Day" from Wedding Singer: The Musical. "I’ve imagined waking up to this song on my wedding day for the past 12 years and here’s the moment in reality," she wrote.

Like she noted to Us Weekly prior to the wedding day, Iaconetti wore two dresses and about 180 people were in attendance. And of course, they incorporated the iconic Bachelor red rose. More of their fellow alumni who were in attendance included Becca Tilley, Chris Strandburg, Jessica Clarke, Evan Bass, and Carly Waddell. Another fan-favorite couple, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe, was in attendance. Jason wrote on IG:

"To health, wealth, love, happiness and all the time in the world to enjoy it! Honored to be part of @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon big day!"

In addition to sharing a photo with Jason on her Instagram Story, Kaitlyn posted a photo with Carly and Evan. She also shared other footage from the reception, which looked absolutely gorgeous.

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram Story (2)

Although Chris Harrison was absent from the big day, he sent the couple well wishes on Instagram. The Bachelor host posted a photo with the now-newlyweds and wrote:

"It started on a beach when she said yes...and it really starts today when they say I do. Killing me not to be with my #Bachelor family today to celebrate the wedding and love story of @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon I send my blessing, prayers and my @theyearofelan So don’t screw this up"

As Bachelor fans know, it's been a long journey to this point, but Ashley and Jared couldn't seem happier about making things official. So cheers to another Bachelor in Paradise success story.

Additional reporting by Jamie Primeau.