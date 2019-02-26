Unfortunately, sometimes romantic gestures just don't go as planned, including Ashton Kutcher's Valentine's Day gift for Mila Kunis. During a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kunis revealed Kutcher bought her what he clearly thought would go down in the history of super meaningful presents. Even though Kutcher's gift for his former That '70s Show costar was a little bit of a fail, it still turned out to be both funny and sweet.

Kunis prefaced the hilarious story by stating, "I love my husband so, so, so, so much and it's the thought that counts and it's such a beautiful thought."

That said, the Wonder Park actor explained that last year they found birds nesting outside of their kitchen window, which led to Kunis and her children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, being "fascinated" with the birds.

Kunis revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that Kutcher ended up buying her a special gift. "So for Valentine’s Day, Ashton got me two little lovebirds … and we took them to the bird lady that you recommended," she said, before adding,

"And when we brought our little lovebirds in to get their nails trimmed or, you know, things that people do with birds, she informed us that we, in fact, did not have lovebirds but instead have parakeets. They're like called budgies? We have budgies."

As DeGeneres joked, "They're like, $10. Lovebirds are more expensive!"

TheEllenShow on YouTube

The Family Guy voice star explained without zero shade whatsoever that Kutcher went to a "Petco-like" store to purchase the birds. The unnamed store apparently informed him, "Yes, come in, we have lovebirds."

The daytime talk show host hilariously replied, "They lied to him and sold him lovebirds and they were parakeets." One might even say the store punk'd him — get it?

All that said, and like both Kunis and DeGeneres pointed out, it's the thought that counts. Plus, now the couple has "beautiful" teal and blue parakeets, which, as Kunis clarified once again, "But they’re not lovebirds, guys, 'cause that’s not what lovebirds look like."

As you can see above, the story made Kunis laugh really hard, especially when she said the birds are so "friendly" and, "We’re like, 'Oh look, they're so in love!'" She laughed so hard in fact that she even ended up snorting.

Kutcher's heart was definitely in the right place. He saw how much his wife loved watching the birds outside their kitchen window, so he wanted to gift her with birds of her own. What's more romantic than actually knowing your significant other is paying attention to your current obsessions and is listening to you? Quite frankly, there is nothing more attractive than when a romantic partner does exactly that.

The birds may have not ended up being legitimate lovebirds, but, hey, Kutcher and Kunis are now the owners of what sound like a lovely colorful pair of parakeets. Plus, they walked away with a funny story to tell and a Valentine's Day memory that will keep them laughing for years to come.