On Thursday, July 19, Asia Argento posted a moving message and photo in honor of her late boyfriend. As People noted, Argento shared an Anthony Bourdain tribute on Instagram. And you're going to want to keep your tissue box nearby for when you read it, because it will definitely make you a little emotional.

In the photo, she and Bourdain posed together in a red convertible, with Argento flashing a rock-on symbol. She wrote the caption for the photo, a passage from Dante's Inferno, in her native Italian, which is the same language that the classic was originally published in. But thanks to a translation of the transcript, fans are now able to read the special note as well.

According to People, the message began, "There is no greater pain than to remember happy days in days of misery; and this thy Leader knows." Considering it's only been a little over a month since Bourdain died by suicide, there's no doubt that Argento still has her late boyfriend, and the happy moments they shared, on her mind. The caption continued, "But if to know the first root of our love so yearning a desire possesses thee, I’ll do as one who weepeth while he speak." Argento finished her caption by writing the date, "May 27th 2018," which is when the photo was originally taken.

As People also reported, the actor previously posted another photo of the couple on Instagram on May 27 in which they were pictured wearing the same outfits as this most recent snap. In that photo, Argento and Bourdain could be seen embracing as she captioned it with, "It's a wrap!" in reference to the episode of Parts Unknown that she directed and in which he starred.

Of course, it's quite emotional to look back on these happy photos now since Bourdain's tragic passing in early June. CNN broke the news that the Parts Unknown star had died while in France filming an episode of his popular series, which left his fans around the world shocked and heartbroken.

Argento, who had been in a relationship with the world renowned chef for about a year, took time to share a message on Instagram after his passing. She wrote, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds." Her message then took an even more personal turn, as she shared exactly how her boyfriend's death has affected her and urged everyone to respect his family and hers during such a difficult time. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated," she continued to say.

In the weeks following his passing, Argento has continued to open up about the sadness that she's felt. On June 22, she again shared a personal photo of the couple together during a beach day. She captioned the snap with, "Two weeks without you."

It may make fans a bit emotional to see Argento reminiscing about the happier times with her late boyfriend in this latest Instagram, as well as her previous posts. But based on the sweet photo and the incredibly special caption she wrote to accompany it, the actor's kind thoughts are still with Bourdain and she's honoring his memory along the way.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. For international resources, here is a good place to begin.