Some days, you read a lovely heartwarming story that stemmed from a dating app. And other days, those same dating apps reveal some truly mind-boggling stuff. Today is a mixture of both of those days as ASOS has made a woman a model after she was outfit-shamed on Tinder.

Thea Lauryn Chippendale is a 20-year-old student, reports the BBC. At the end of April, she tweeted a screenshot of an interaction with one of her Tinder matches alongside the caption "men are trash." The messages showed just how entitled some dating app users think they really are.

"That dress in the last photo is not doing any favours. Hope this helps," a man named George told Thea, adding a thumbs up emoji for good measure. Well, George, no, it really doesn't help. Instead of putting it down to another bad Tinder day, Thea decided to teach the man a lesson.

"Why did you feel like you needed to comment on it? Is your head that far up your own arse that you thought your opinion mattered?" she replied. Obviously, he replied, saying: "Literally had to tell you else I wouldn't of slept. It's awful you not reckon? Charity shop job! I tell you what.. GROW UP! And shop somewhere decent! Thanks. Hope this helps." Again, George, it doesn't help.

Thea's explanatory tweet quickly went viral, receiving almost 100,000 likes and more than 7,000 retweets. When ASOS noticed that the dress in question was one of its own, the brand decided to teach George — and all the other people out there who like to police what women wear — a very important lesson.

As Thea explained to Radio 1's Newsbeat, ASOS slid into her DMs with a proposal that would see Thea become the new online model for the dress. When the brand posted a tweet telling her to "swipe right to see who had the last laugh," Thea couldn't believe it. "I'm absolutely gobsmacked that they've actually done it," she told Newsbeat. "I've had to pinch myself quite a few times to believe it's real."

ASOS' decision turned Thea into a viral sensation for the second time. (Over 3,000 retweets, 46,000 likes, and counting.) Twitter users have responded in droves, praising the brand and telling it that Thea has sold the dress to them. "Genuinely think it looks better on you than the model tbh, would never have considered this dress before I saw how it looks on you!" one person replied. "ASOS should defo do this going forward," wrote another.

"I'm absolutely blown away by mainly how positive the reaction has been," Thea added to Newsbeat. "I am still very in a state of shock this is all happening, purely from someone just being horrible to me. I can't believe something so negative has turned into something so positive."

Premium Lace Midi Dress £75 ASOS Buy now

If you want to emulate Thea's look, the dusky pink lace midi dress is still available in a UK size 4 to 12. Anything above that size has sold out, though it's unclear if this is down to Thea.

As for revenge? Well, it's clearly best served on a multibillion-pound retail site.