When you’re going through a breakup, who you call first can make all the difference in how you feel. Ideally, you’ll want someone who will listen while you vent, dole out advice at the perfect time, and assure you that you’ll be OK — all without making you feel like you’re being too dramatic.

It’s an art that only certain zodiac signs truly understand, making them the ones to call when a relationship ends. They’re the best people to turn to when you’re sad, mad, or frantically trying to get over an ex, and that’s because they have a few key qualities.

For one, calling someone with a calming presence is so important, and that’s why earth signs often get a ring. They’re quite literally grounded, and as a result, give the best practical advice. Water signs also top the list. These members of the zodiac are totally fine with being on the receiving end of a flood of emotions, and they’re known for being able to see the bigger picture, too. When they say you’re going to be just fine, you actually kind of believe them.

Once you’re over the initial shock of the split, that’s when you might call a fire or air sign, aka someone who’s going to throw open your curtains, drag you out of bed, and help you do something fun. Here, the three best zodiac signs to call after a breakup.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Emilija Milenkovic/E+/Getty Images

If you’re spiraling after a major breakup and don’t know what to do with yourself, call a Taurus. This earth sign’s soothing energy will not only help calm you down, but they’ll also have advice for what to do next, whether you need to get your ex out of your house, block them on social media, or figure out a routine to help you feel a little bit better.

Since Tauruses are known for their ability to curate a mood, this sign will come through with perfect post-breakup movie recommendations that won’t feel too heart-wrenching, as well as a list of all the best takeout spots in town. If it’s a really bad split, they might even come over and help you set up a sanctuary complete with candles, candy, and a fully-stocked fridge.

Tauruses are also one of the best therapists of the zodiac. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, they understand how much a breakup can suck, but they also have plenty of wisdom to offer you. Combine it all, and they’ll find a way to make their friends feel significantly better.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Kanawa_Studio/E+/Getty Images

A Leo is never going to let their bestie suffer through a breakup alone. In fact, if you don’t call them immediately afterward, they’re 100% going to call you. As a sign ruled by the sun, Leos have plenty of warm, caring energy to go around, and they’re always very generous with it.

Leos will get through a breakup by talking to you on the phone and finding a way to make you laugh, even when you feel like crap. They’ll help you see the positive side of everything that’s going on, and they’ll also defend you and have your back no matter what. If you need someone to pick up your favorite sweater from your ex’s place, send in a confident Leo.

As a fire sign, Leos are also the ones who make sure you’re up and taking care of yourself, even after a really sad breakup. They might let you wallow in bed for a day or two, but then they’ll insist you go out and have some fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

If you want someone to vent to after a breakup, call a Scorpio. This intuitive water sign will sense exactly what you need, whether it’s a shoulder to cry on or the perfect piece of advice. If you need it, they’ll stay on FaceTime with you for hours and validate every single one of your feelings.

As a sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of rebirth, they might even make you feel excited for the breakup by helping you see that you’re entering a new, fresh chapter. At the start of the phone call, you might feel like your ex was your entire world and the only person you’ll ever love. By the end, a Scorpio will have you feeling grateful that your ex is gone.

Since Scorpios value loyalty, their friendship abilities truly shine when you’re going through it and need a little extra attention. They’ll answer your texts, pick up your calls — even if it’s 3 a.m. — and show up for you even more than usual.