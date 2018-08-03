Cosmically, this summer has been a full on dumpster fire. Five planets — Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mars — are retrograde, and there's already been a total lunar eclipse and full blood moon. It's not over yet. However, the August 2018 super new moon astrology predictions can help you prepare for any karmic chaos that comes your way during the super new moon Aug. 11. According to the moon calendar on Astro Speak, you're going to want to practice a little extra self-care during the new moon because this moon cycle in Leo affects your heart, and not in a romantic way.

Astro Speak noted that the aorta, blood circulation, blood pressure, and heart rate will all be extra sensitive Aug. 11. If you can avoid having surgery during the new moon and partial solar eclipse, Astro Speak advised that's best. On the emotional side, the position of the planets during this new moon will make it close to impossible to avoid some kind of communication kerfuffle.

"The eclipse [and new moon] is quincunx scary Pluto, conjunct retrograde Mercury, and square to boastful Jupiter. If we’re going to all get along and play nice, we’ve got to allow each other (and ourselves) to come out of the shadows. The problem with Jupiter is that there’s a tendency to dramatize making a dramatic (Leo) impact (Pluto!)," Astrologer Leah Whitehorse explained on her website Lua Astrology. "What is said now might come back to bite some on the backside later (Mercury retrograde!), especially if we make promises we can’t keep."

The August 2018 new moon is accompanied by the last solar eclipse of the year. While you might feel bajiggity AF, the Power Path noted that you should come out of the cosmic chaos with new insight and energy to move forward. "This is the bookend to the eclipse time that began in mid-July and created such a powerful portal of opportunity for change, maturity, and tremendous growth. Celebrate this new moon with new intention based on your insights of the past few weeks."

While this is sound advice, the precarious balancing act between setting intentions for the future and feeling mired in the dark and twisty present could make it difficult for you to see the bigger picture. The super new moon energy will have pretty much everyone putting their foot in their mouth, which might make things feel more tenuous than they actually are.

This means your reactions might not match the situation, and something small — like the barista messing up your coffee order — could make you burst into tears or unleash a stream of ill advised verbal diarrhea on an innocent bystander. According to Cafe Astrology, Gemini, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Pisces will feel the effects of the super new moon and partial solar eclipse more than other signs.

If you were born under one of these signs, you're going to want to exercise a little extra restraint before you express yourself. Trust me, you don't want to be like Ross on that episode of Friends where he unloads those unexpressed feelings about Emily disappearing after he called her Rachel at their wedding on the co-worker who stole and ate his sandwich. Oops.

"Mercury conjunct the solar eclipse reinforces the creative strategic intelligence of asteroid Pallas. It means this eclipse will make you think and question, discuss, and deliberate," Astrologer Jamie Partridge explained on Astrology King in his new moon predictions. "Mercury retrograde complicates all negotiations and decisions. It can play havoc with your thoughts, communications, travels, and electronics. Take extra care with your words and try not to react too quickly in any arguments or if provoked."

On a macro level, Partridge predicted that political tensions could increase. "Secrets will be exposed and reputations destroyed. Pluto rules large political movements and multinational corporations. So there will be political and social changes that increase tensions for some but make things better for others," he explained. "There will also be a shift in the power balance between political parties, nations, and within the feminist movement."

So, while the super new moon in Leo is going to feel about as good as running your fingernails down a chalkboard, some power shifts that will benefit the greater good might emerge after the dust settles. If you're looking to make a fresh start during the August 2018 new moon, the Astro Twins teamed up with Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dina Manzo to create a new moon ceremony you can perform to help guide you while setting your intentions.

"New moons represent fresh starts and beginnings, while full moons mark turning points, manifestations or closure. So it’s best to initiate a project or plant those seeds at a new moon." Even if you just want to hide under the covers Aug. 11, make sure you set aside some time to set your intentions — you'll be glad you did it later. Light a candle, say them out loud to yourself, and tape them somewhere you can see them everyday, like your bathroom mirror.

After that, you can totally go back to marathoning Gilmore Girls, or depending on what kind of mood you're in, the My Favorite Murder podcast, with a glass of wine in one hand and a block of cheese in the other. It's been a rough summer, and you deserve to soothe yourself in any way you see fit.