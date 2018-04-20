Avicii's Final Tweet Before His Death Showed How Much He Loved His Work

On Friday, DJ Avicii's publicist, Diana Baron, issued a statement announcing that Avicii, whose full name was Tim Bergling, has died at the age of 28. The statement says that Avicii was "found dead," but his cause of death is unclear. Looking back on the DJ's social media accounts, Avicii's final tweet before his death shows how much he loved his work.

Avicii's last tweet, posted on Tuesday, is about his nomination for a Billboard Music Award. "Thanks for the nomination! @billboard #BBMAS," Avicii tweeted.

The statement from his publicist reads,

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii had been nominated in the Top Dance/Electronic Album category at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, which will be held in May. The nomination was for AVĨCI, his EP that was released last August. Other nominees in the Top Dance/Electronic Album category this year include Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, ODESZA, and Kygo.

Avicii was best known for his catchy hit songs like "Wake Me Up" and "Fade into Darkness." In addition to his BBMA nomination, the Swedish DJ received a number of other awards nominations and wins over the course of his career. Avicii earned two Grammy Award nominations, one for his collaboration "Sunshine" with David Guetta, and one for his song "Levels." Both songs were nominated for Best Dance Recording. Avicii also won awards at several music awards shows, including the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the American Music Awards.

As Variety points out, Avicii announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring in a letter released to fans on his website. The outlet notes that the DJ had suffered from various health issues, one of which was acute pancreatitis, and he had his appendix and his gallbladder taken out in 2014.

In April 2016, Avicii talked to Billboard about his decision to stop touring. "To me it was something I had to do for my health," he told the magazine. "The scene was not for me."

Last year, Avicii posted another letter on his website, explaining to fans that while he didn't want to tour anymore, he was still making new music. The letter reads,

WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US.

For me it's creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do.

Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense — the studio.

The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new.

Hope you'll enjoy it as much as I do.

Avicii clearly loved what he did, and music was an integral part of his life. In fact, a documentary released last October, Avicii: True Stories, chronicles his music career. The DJ played an incredible 813 shows over the course of his career. He broke music barriers, too — as Billboard points out, Avicii was the first electronic musician to headline a show at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. Avicii's untimely death came far too soon, but his legacy will live on in the music industry.