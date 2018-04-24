She's making a comeback and giving it her all. Seven years since her last album was released, Avril Lavigne's new album is coming out this year. And it seems the singer has poured her heart and soul into the project. On Friday, April 20, the "Complicated" singer made her first red carpet appearance in two years at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles. She took the opportunity to tease details about her long-awaited record, and she revealed why releasing it will represent her ultimate recovery.

Four years ago, the singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which is why she had to put her music career on hold. Now, she's hungry for her return to the stage, and it seems she has been for some time. "I've written a really powerful record, [a] really emotional album sort of reflecting where I am today," she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. Lavigne also revealed the album is due this year. "I'm actually going to be done in two weeks," she said.

Not only is she bouncing back from a difficult illness, but she's staking her claim in the music industry landscape. She told ET,

"I write all of my songs and I always have, and these songs are different. I'm just sort of writing about what I'm going through now."

Most famously known for her 2002 pop hit "Complicated," it seems her new work will have more mature themes and potentially new sounds.

She's been keeping fans in the loop on the album progress, and showing off her dedication and excitement to finally release the project along the way. Lavigne certainly isn't taking the opportunity to create more music lightly. "It's been a long time for me to be able to be here... I have my life back," she continued to ET. "[It's] amazing. It's something I continue to work at every day. And [I’m] just grateful to be making music.”

As she previously explained to People, Lavigne's Lyme disease was a hard hit that left her bedridden for five months and made it difficult for her to breathe, talk, and even move. Her recovery and album have been a long time coming. Lavigne first teased new music back in December 2016 with an Instagram post. She wrote,

"I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years. I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs."

Lavigne last hit the stage in September, when she joined her ex-husband, Chad Kroeger, and Nickelback in a surprise appearance to perform the band's song "Rockstar."

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Happily, Lavigne appears to be truly on the mend, and it seems her signature punk-rock look is still intact. It will be interesting, though, to see what the look and sound of her new work is like. In her duet of "Baby It's Cold Outside" with Jonny Blu that was released last winter, she showed off an entirely new and intriguing sound. From the looks of social media, it seems like Lavigne will play the piano on the new album in addition to singing — this could hint at the new direction the singer could be taking for her first studio album since 2013.

Overall, it seems her attitude hasn't changed a bit either. The musician's return to the red carpet makes it clear that she's as fearless and in love with music as ever before. Things may have gotten complicated, but it seems Lavigne hasn't changed too much in the process.