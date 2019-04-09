Ayanna Pressley's Be HEARD Act Wants To Root Out Harassment In The Workplace

Democrats are aiming to build safer and more inclusive spaces for workers at the entry and low wage levels with this particular piece of legislation. On Tuesday, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced the Be HEARD anti-harassment act, The Root reported. Aptly abbreviated, the title for the Be HEARD Act stands for "Bringing an End to Harassment by Enhancing Accountability and Rejecting Discrimination," according to Vox.

Pressley authored the anti-harassment bill alongside four Democratic women, namely Washington Sen. Patty Murray, Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, and Florida Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, according to The Root.

Vox noted that the bill may close federal loopholes that leave workers vulnerable to sexual harassment, as well as give employees the necessary legal course of action for filing complaints against such abuse. On Tuesday, Sen. Murray tweeted about the Be HEARD Act and explained that it would "establish standards to strengthen harassment prevention in workplaces nationwide and empower workers to come forward by providing new resources."

Additionally, Murray tweeted that the Be HEARD Act would "safeguard anti-discrimination laws so that ALL workers are protected under our civil rights laws." The Human Rights Campaign praised the anti-harassment legislation and tweeted that the Be HEARD Act acknowledged the "needs of working people who have bravely come forward about harassment and sexual assault by allowing workers more time to report harassment and helping workers with low incomes with legal assistance."

More to come...