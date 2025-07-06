Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, July 6

After a relatively relaxed Saturday, the planets are rested and ready to get busy! Lover Venus blows kisses to both pragmatic Saturn and dreamy Neptune, bringing a greater feeling of commitment to relationships. It also makes today particularly ripe for executing creative projects.

Some unexpected feelings could bubble up around dinnertime, so try to embrace any changes of heart and avoid explosive reactions. But after that, the moon enters free-spirited Sagittarius, lightening everyone’s mood. A slew of positive lunar aspects follow this transition, making this evening ideal for emotional connection.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Built-up emotions usually require a cathartic release. Allow your feelings to flow, and enjoy the lightness and freedom that follow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It may be difficult to see eye-to-eye with others today, but that’s OK. Take time out to reflect before getting frustrated.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t get so caught up in your swirl of responsibilities that you forget about the importance of connection. Get your tasks done, then spend time with someone you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’ve got no shortage of creative inspiration, but don’t get stuck in the imagination phase. Make a tangible plan to turn your visions into something real.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The more comfort and security you give yourself, the more naturally you can slip into a creative flow. To invite inspiration into your space, organize your desk or find the right playlist.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Surprise conversations could throw you for a loop, so take some time to recharge at the end of the day. A relaxing night at home can serve as a magical cure-all.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Material things come and go, so put things in perspective today. Staying present can make a world of difference.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If there’s too much going on in your head today, practice dropping into your body instead. Take stock of physical sensations. Are your shoulders tight? How’s your heart rate?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’ll have an emotional breakthrough today. Be open about the feelings you’ve been swimming in lately.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you find yourself overly focused on what other people think, it’s time to pull your energy inward. Shut out the noise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may have to step up and be a leader today, but don’t let that intimidate you. You’ve got people waiting in the wings who are excited to cheer you on.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A epiphany could open your heart to a whole new way of feeling today, so trust the process. Each new experience brings you closer to your true self.