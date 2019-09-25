If you're a fan of the royals, there's no doubt you'll be watching The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's every move while they're on their tour of Africa. The tour properly began a couple of days ago, but up until now, we had yet to catch a glimpse of everybody's favourite royal baby of the moment: Archie. However, yesterday, we finally got our first look at the cutie on African turf, and, well, he was looking more stylish than ever. Baby Archie met Desmond Tutu while wearing an H&M jumpsuit, and has now solidified his status as the most chic child on the planet.

Yep, Meghan and Harry's latest move on their tour saw them meet with archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe during the third day of their tour. The meeting took place in Cape Town, and while Meghan was of course looking chic in a monochrome midi dress, it was Archie's ensemble that's had everyone talking.

The little prince was outfitted in a long sleeved white t-shirt, with a pair of blue and white striped dungarees on top. Now my first thought when seeing the pics was that I used to have the EXACT same outfit when I was a toddler, and I have photos to vouch for that (no you can't see them). My second was that I absolutely had to know where his cute little suit was from. Was it a piece by Ralph Lauren baby, perhaps? Maybe a little Burberry number? Well, no... it's far more high street than that.

In fact, Archie's cute as a button on-piece comes from none other than H&M, and costs a mere £12.99. The super cute piece comes with a short sleeved white bodysuit which can be detached, and is made from organic cotton. It is available to buy now online in all sizes, but chances are it won't be around for long, as we all know how much of a trendsetter Archie has come to be.

During the visit, Archbishop Tutu was clearly thrilled to meeting the royal baby, even giving him a kiss on the forehead. The five sat down to chat during their meeting, with Tutu's daughter jokingly commenting: "You like the ladies. He’s going to be a ladies man." Meghan also told the family that she believed Archie was an "old soul."

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Archie undoubtedly stole the show, his Mum was also looking effortlessly chic as usual. The Duchess opted for a £370 wrap dress by Canadian brand Club Monaco, which came in monochrome colours and featured a belted cinched in waist.

She later changed into a simple yet elegant jumpsuit by Everlane, which she paired with some amazing oversized earrings from GAS Bijoux. She wore the ensemble to meet with female entrepreneurs at Cape Town's Woodstock Exchange. While there, Meghan met with a number of female entrepreneurs, including Shirley Gilbey, the director of the UK-SA Tech Hub, a group which supports female South Africans involved in tech.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

One of Meghan's next stops is to take part in a roundtable talk with the Association of Commonwealth Universities.