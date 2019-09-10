The second time’s the charm for these Bachelor alums: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham renewed their vows at a Vegas chapel you’ll recognize from another famous wedding. As per TMZ, Arie and Lauren got remarried in an impromptu ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas — the very same chapel where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot on the heels of the Billboard Music Awards back in May.

While Diplo was not in tow to broadcast the entire ordeal, Arie and Lauren’s “spur-of-the-moment” ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with a small crowd present, such as the couple’s daughter Alessi, whom they welcomed in May. The vow renewal comes eight months after the couple tied the knot in January in Hawaii. TMZ also added that the impromptu renewal was “more about their vows” and the fact that the two “had always joked about how romantic it would be to run away and elope.”

As Bachelor fans will recall, Arie famously proposed to Lauren on the After the Final Rose Bachelor finale back in March 2018. The proposal came as a shock to viewers, as Arie had planned the proposal in front of a live studio audience while Becca — whom he proposed to a few months prior, then abruptly broke up with to be with Lauren — was in attendance. In short, it was a very awkward episode.

ABC/Paul Hebert

Well, Arie and Lauren appear to be growing strong a year after the proposal heard 'round the ABC soundstage. TMZ added that the renewal offered solace from the stress that the two endured while planning their January ceremony. Shortly after reports of the renewal surfaced online, Lauren took to Instagram to confirm the impromptu ceremony with a series of photos from the chapel. More so, she revealed that an accompanying YouTube video would drop on Wednesday, Sept. 11. In the vibrant photos, she dons a glitter champagne dress and a fringe shawl, while Arie rocks a white blazer over an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, their daughter Alessi is dressed in an adorable off-white onesie and headband.

“@ariejr’s so nice I married him twice! We always joked about ditching our plans for the first wedding and eloping in Vegas so we thought, what the heck, why not have both?,” she captioned the Sept. 10 Instagram post. “Best decision we ever made as this day will be a hilarious memory we will cherish forever. Thank you @mrjordan1911 for officiating this special moment for us. Stay tuned for the video dropping tomorrow on our YouTube.”

In the third picture, an Elvis impersonator poses with the happy family and their officiant. Of course, this calls to mind Jonas’ wedding to Turner in the same chapel on May 1 before their second ceremony in France. At Jonas and Turner’s Vegas wedding, which was famously leaked by Diplo online, an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between Arie and Lauren’s renewal and Joe and Sophie’s nuptials, it appears as though the Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas is the place to discreetly say “I do.”