'Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart' Winners Chris & Bri Are Excited For What's To Come

Unsurprising to anyone who's been keeping up with The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, Chris and Bri won during Monday night's Season 1 finale. This was pretty much cemented from the beginning of the show: not only are the two talented performers, they've inarguably had the strongest and deepest romantic connection. The two even admitted they were falling for each other on their very first date.

"Not even two days in, I was like, 'I really like this girl,'" Chris revealed early on. "I really feel like the next steps are supposed to be with you, which is why we’re here."

During their Fantasy Suite date, he elaborated a bit more on the "next steps" he wants to take with Bri. "I see us creating a life together," he said. "I look at you and I can’t believe that you were a stranger. You’re a future that I am barely scared of and totally excited for."

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the happy couple: they hit their first snag when they decided to turn down the opportunity to spend the evening together in the Fantasy Suite.

"I want to make sure it happens at the right time to preserve what we have," Bri explained. While Chris was completely "on the same page" as her, she couldn't help but question her decision the next morning during rehearsals. "Something changed," she said about their dynamic ahead of the performance. "I just keep thinking about last night. Any form of intimacy does bond two people and bring them closer, and maybe we’re a little off because of that."

Nonetheless, Chris and Bri emerged as the victors of the competition, with the guest judges praising their romantic and musical connection. In fact, at the end of the episode, a title card revealed that the two are still together and very in love. "Just know that whatever happens tonight, it doesn't end here," Bri said in her Instagram story ahead of the finale. "I'm really excited for what's to come."