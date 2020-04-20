Though they didn't get a lot of screen time in The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiere, Chris and Bri may end up being one of the strongest couples on the season. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve has hinted that they go far, and the two seem to be moving pretty quickly. In a preview for the April 20 episode, Bri tells Chris, "I'm so willing to find out what love is with you. Whatever that entails, because I think that I might be falling in love with you." And that's only their first date!

That being said, Bri has been hurt in the past. She said in her intro package that she was engaged a year and a half ago — something she also opens up to Chris about. "I remember I was dress shopping. I texted him and was like, 'I'm done. I have the dress.' And he literally called me and was like, 'Don't buy it,'" she says in the preview. "For him to do that to me that way, he didn't love me. I would never do that to someone I love."

But that doesn't seem to have deterred her from finding someone who does love her. As her ABC bio reads, "After all the heartbreak she's been through, Bri refuses to give up and is ready to find something real and long lasting."

Could Bri find that with Chris? Right now, it's looking likely. Though neither of them have let any spoilers slip about where they stand today, in another preview for the show, they appear to be singing on stage in front of judges, which implies that they'll at least go fairly far together in the competition.

"When she sings to me, I just can't believe that someone as beautiful as her is into me. It just leaves me speechless," Chris says in the clip. He and Bri also aren't shown engaging in any of the drama teased throughout the season, which bodes well for their relationship. Maybe they'll even take home the final prize.