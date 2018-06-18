The 2018 season of The Bachelorette isn't even close to approaching a proposal, and yet Bachelor Nation has a new engagement to celebrate. Resident Bachelor in Paradise will-they-won't-they couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged, according to a new report from People. According to the site, the proposal takes places on the upcoming Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. ABC confirmed Ashley I. and Jared's proposal to Bustle, but could not provide further details at this time.

Oh, how far they've come. The Bachelor in Paradise favorites announced that they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend on May 22. On that night, Ashley posted a photo of them on Instagram with the caption "I love my boyfriend." Jared shared his own post with a very sweet caption to celebrate their official relationship status. Along with the photo, Jared wrote, "I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

They shared even more information on May 22 with a 44-minute video for Ashley's web series The Story of Us. The duo explained the behind-the-scenes details of their love story and how they went from Bachelor in Paradise drama, to a close friendship, to an official couple.

It may seem like subtle jump from announcing their relationship in May to getting engaged in June, but it really has been a long road for the future Mr. and Mrs. Haibon. The two initially hit it off during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in Summer 2015. That didn't last long though. Ashley had immediate and strong feelings for Jared, but he ultimately put her into tears-filled friend zone.

They both appeared on Season 3 of the show in 2016, which ended up being even worse than the first one. They didn't "date" at all during that season and it seems like Ashley would reside in that dreaded friend zone forever.

After that awkwardness, the two put all of the reality TV drama behind them and became close friends. Ashley even started another Bachelor franchise relationship with Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in January this year.

