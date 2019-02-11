Colton Underwood may be a former pro football player, but his job now is completely different. Long before he was on the Bachelor, Colton founded a charity in 2015 dedicated to helping people with cystic fibrosis. It's called the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, and it's raised $100,000 for the cause so far, according to the foundation's website. Soon it could be raising even more, because Colton has partnered with a company to help his fans give back to this cause.

Colton teamed up with Pura Vida Bracelets — a jewelry company based in California that sources their handmade items from local artisans worldwide. For his partnership, Colton's created a special three-bracelet pack with Pura Vida, and 25 percent of the proceeds are going to his charity to help people with cystic fibrosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease isn't curable and can cause "damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs in the body." To help, Colton's foundation is dedicated to funding research efforts and providing equipment and other necessary resources to people who have cystic fibrosis.

"I’m in awe of the strength and determination of people living with cystic fibrosis," Colton said, according to the charity's website. "The Legacy Foundation is designed to help minimize the barriers they face as they live, grow and work toward their dreams."

The bracelets will be available on Pura Vida's website starting Wednesday, Feb. 13, but you can get a sneak peek at the design now in the image below. It features all three of the string bracelets from Colton's pack, in the colors purple, white, and black. The black bracelet also comes with tiny gold beads woven onto the strands.

Purple is the official color of cystic fibrosis awareness, which is where the bracelet pack's main color scheme comes from. You can buy the pack for $30, with a portion of that money going to help Colton's charity for research funding and medical equipment.

Pura Vida Bracelets

The Pura Vida Bracelets site also currently sells another purple bracelet in partnership with Colton's charity for $6, with 25 percent of those proceeds also going to the foundation.

Pura Vida Bracelets

The jewelry company has partnered with other charities before as well. Pura Vida's website says they have partnered with more than 175 charities worldwide and donated over $1.5 million in bracelet sales. On their site you can shop to support anxiety and depression awareness, beach health, the March of Dimes, breast cancer awareness, and LGBTQ communities. But all of those bracelets only donate 10 percent of the sales, whereas Colton's pack will be 25 percent.

Cystic fibrosis awareness and advocacy is a cause especially close to Colton's heart because his now six-year-old cousin Harper was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a baby, according to Colton's ABC bio. Perhaps Colton and Harper will soon be rocking matching Pura Vida Bracelets in support of the foundation Harper helped inspire. And you can pick up a set for yourself too on Wednesday if you want to help out and look good doing it.

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect the percentage of sales going to Colton's charity.