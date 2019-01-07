Colton's Job After 'The Bachelor' Is All About Giving Back

Colton may be the Bachelor, but that's not his only gig. He was listed as a "Former Pro Football Player" on Becca's season, but he's been retired for over a year now and has moved on to other things. Colton's job after The Bachelor will warm your heart, because he's all about giving back.

For the beginning of his career, Colton was an NFL player for three different football teams. According to the Illinois Journal Star, he played for the Oakland Raiders, the San Diego Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles. But the outlet reported that he retired in mid-2017 after a career-ending injury. "I had a serious shoulder issue and told myself I should get the surgery done," Colton said of his torn ligament and broken joint. "I couldn’t keep playing on it." He added, "I had a good run ... It’s bittersweet, but I’m ready to move on."

Not only did Colton move on to appear on Becca's Bachelorette season, the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, and the new Bachelor, but he also focused his attention on his charity foundation. Founded in 2015, The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation helps raise money for people who have cystic fibrosis. His ABC bio says the cause is close to his heart because his young cousin Harper was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a baby. Since starting the foundation, he's raised nearly $100,000 for the cause, according to its website.

Aside from that, Colton also has a business degree, according to the Journal Star, and once owned a restaurant in Washington, Illinois called Fourth and Goal Grill. Another Journal Star article reveals that he sold the restaurant to his aunt and uncle in early 2018 after two years of owning it. They've since changed it from a sports-themed grill to a rustic barbecue joint called Brickhouse BBQ. "It’s not a sports bar anymore," his aunt told the Journal Star. "We’ve made it a little BBQ place and made it our own."

As someone who is close to his family, Colton is likely glad his business stayed with his aunt and uncle, even if it did change names and motifs. And since he's based out of Colorado at the moment, it makes more sense for the Illinois-based restaurant to be managed by someone a little closer.

In any case, it's clear that Colton has done a little of this and a little of that in the past few years. He's certainly had a very successful career already, and he's only 26. Now that he has The Bachelor platform as well he could go anywhere from here. Many contestants change careers entirely after being on the show. Some have become social media influencers, authors, TV show hosts, and more. Colton has the whole world open to him.

For now, though, it seems he'll be focusing on his charity, promoting the show, and setting up a life with whichever woman he chose in the end. And as his Instagram bio says, being a "Decent Human Being." Oh that everyone could be that.