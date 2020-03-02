After four unsuccessful attempts at looking for love in Bachelor Nation, new Bachelorette Clare Crawley thinks her age and experience will make the fifth time the charm. At 38, the Sacramento hairstylist is the oldest Bachelorette to date (she takes the title away from Rachel Lindsay, who was 32 during her season), but she has no time for anyone who thinks her age will make finding love difficult. Since her Bachelor Nation debut in Juan Pablo Galavis' Bachelor season back in 2014, Clare has established herself as someone with little patience for men who don't embrace her straightforward approach to life.

During her big reveal on Monday's episode of Good Morning America, Clare was asked if she had the "thick skin" necessary to deal with being in the spotlight. Her response? "I’m not the one you guys should be worried about," she told GMA anchor Lara Spencer. "Let me tell you that. It's them."

While her age has been the primary topic of conversation thanks to Bachelor Nation's seeming belief that no one over the age of 30 is still looking for love, Clare knows that age is just a number — and that it ultimately means she has a better handle on what she wants in a partner. "I feel like my age is really an asset," she told People in a new interview. "I've gone through twists and turns and I know what I will and won't put up with."

Clare's attitude about age is refreshing, and her no nonsense approach to dating could be exactly what Bachelor Nation needs after Peter Weber's disappointing season of The Bachelor. After appearing on The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Winter Games, she knows exactly how the franchise works — but she's also not afraid to upset the status quo.

In 2014, Clare delivered one of The Bachelor's most iconic moments when she shutdown Juan Pablo during their breakup. "I lost respect for you because I'll tell you what. I thought I knew what kinda man you were? What you just made me go through? I would never want my children having a father like you," she famously told the flummoxed Bachelor. That moment shows that she's willing to tell the contestants what she thinks, and it sounds like her patience for game playing has only grown smaller over the years.

"For me, it’s more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want and what I don’t want, and what I won’t settle for," she said on GMA. Clearly, Clare knows exactly what she's looking for in a partner this time around, and she's not interested in any man who is going to be put off by her age. Instead, she's looking for someone who she can "watch TV with on a Friday night," as she explained to People.

"There have been plenty of times where I'm sitting alone on a Saturday night, thinking, 'Am I ever going to find anyone?'" she told the magazine. "But I know what I want and what I’m looking for. And I'm ready to start the next part of my life."