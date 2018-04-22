Known for his not-so-subtle hints about The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, creator and executive producer of #BachelorNation hysteria, Mike Fleiss' cryptic The Bachelorette tweets reveal so much about what's ahead in the new season. This season stars The Bachelor contestant Becca Kufrin, and it's set to premiere May 28. And you better believe that Fleiss' vague tweets have fans speculating about just what his clues could mean for Becca.

In a three-part tweet, Fleiss wrote:

"First hint for #BachelorNation ... 3>2. Second clue for #BachelorNation ... A blast from the past. Clue No. 3 for #BachelorNation ... It ends in proposals."

For those keeping up with the drama, Becca received a proposal from Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the most recent season finale of The Bachelor, only to have him change his mind a few weeks later citing feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham. Despite being shook by the revelation from her husband-to-be, Becca told PEOPLE magazine that there's no hard feelings.

"At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don't think he thought it through, but I don't think he did it maliciously to break my heart." When all is said and done, calling off the engagement before you walk down the aisle is always the best way to go, even if it's difficult. Now, Fleiss' tweets have people speculating that Becca will get the happy ending she deserves after all.

1 Hint: It's Gonna Blow Your Mind Fleiss began dropping bread crumbs on April 21 about the upcoming season. He basically said that it's going to be epic. But really, when is it not?

2 But, What Does This Mean? The second tweet was a little more cryptic, and it has fans speculating that someone from season three could be returning, or Becca could fall for two contestants. "Dear god not another Ben Higgins 'I said I love you to two people' situation," @LaurenDramaGirl tweeted.

3 Does 2+1=3 Mean Baby? OK, there have been a lot of rumors about women getting pregnant during their time secluded in #BachelorNation. Is it happening again? Do the baby mama and baby daddy end up together? Details, people!

4 Someone's Coming Back The fourth tweet revealed a little more information. Someone from bygone days of The Bachelor is coming back. If you put all of these clues together you might come to the conclusion that Arie ended things with Lauren after realizing Becca is his true love after all. Seriously, you could speculate about this all freakin' day.

5 Seriously, The Suspense Is Killing Us The premiere of The Bachelorette is more than a month away, which gives #BachelorNation diehards a LOT of time to create potential scenarios for how the new season will end.

6 Prepare For Raucous Rose Ceremonies Maybe the cryptically alluded to "3" is an ex crashing a rose ceremony. Discuss.

7 It's Going To Be The Most Dramatic Season Yet, Again OK, no matter what clues Fleiss continues to drop over the next month, one thing is certain. There's always a lot of drama and upset. The rose ceremonies are always raucous. It's kind of like getting a palm reading that reveals, you will go outside on Tuesday. Because, duh. Of course you will. This is kind of like that.

8 But, Becca's Not Having It If this is still true, the "3" can't be one of Becca's former bad boys. Perhaps there's a good guy that got away lurking in her past.