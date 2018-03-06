Chris Harrison promised Bachelor fans a finale unlike any other, and he definitely delivered. On Monday, Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin, only to change his mind weeks later thanks to lingering feelings he still had for runner up Lauren Burnham. And now, Becca's speaking out about The Bachelor breakup she had to endure on camera, and it sounds like she was just as shocked by Arie's choice as everyone watching at home was.

After seeing a montage of footage of Becca and Arie together during their secret "happy couple" visits that take place in the weeks between filming and the finale's air date, Arie told Chris that he'd decided to end their engagement in the hopes of getting back together with Lauren. Unfortunately, that also meant he brought cameras with him to do it, creating one of the most brutal scenes that fans have ever had to endure in this franchise.

And now that Becca has talked to People about the split, it's clear that not only did she have no idea it was coming, but she's angry that Arie chose to break up with her on camera — something fans have been furious about since the episode aired.

“I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, ‘Oh sorry, I changed my mind.’ I didn’t think we were at that point whatsoever,” she told the magazine. "I thought we were just going to have a nice romantic weekend."

According to Becca, the night before they met up in Los Angeles, Arie had turned his phone off, which she said was "strange," and as soon as she saw him walk into the house with no suitcases for their weekend together, she knew something was up.

She said:

"It was embarrassing the way he broke up with me with the full cameras and crew around. There was a better and more tactful way to do it. A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”

She's not the only one who feels that way. As the heartbreaking scene played out on TV, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, and it was not pretty. In fact, it's probably safe to say that Arie may have even become the most controversial Bachelor in the show's history.

But even though Becca was shocked that Arie decided to end things, she did say there were red flags that pointed to his feelings for Lauren before that happened. By the time the season started airing on TV, they'd already had a conversation after she caught Arie liking some of Lauren's Instagram photos, and he even told Becca that he needed to talk to Lauren and get closure. She said:

"He said it was hard for him to always talk about it in interviews with the press, to relive that relationship. He said he couldn’t close that chapter until everything was said and done and the finale aired. That whole time we were just looking at the end goal of this week to finally be done with that and move on and be together and work through it as a team.”

Unfortunately, though, that didn't end up happening, and now Becca says she wishes Arie hadn't proposed to her at all if he was that unsure.

"That’s something that I only wanted to happen once in my life, and it’s been robbed from me, and I can never have that one time moment again," she said. "And the second part is that he lied or hid his true feelings and emotions for weeks and weeks and weeks. The number one thing that I value in a relationship is honesty and loyalty, and I feel like I wasn’t given that.”

But even though it was obviously an incredibly difficult time for her, she also added that she forgives Arie and that she wants him and Lauren to be happy.

"They’re going to be together and do their thing," she said. "I wanted to move on and have my person that I can focus on and live my life with."

Tuesday night, Becca will have her chance to talk to Arie for the first time since their breakup on After The Final Rose, and hopefully, she'll be able to get her questions answered and move past this. It's hard to imagine what going through such a public breakup is like, but so far, it seems Becca's taking it in stride.