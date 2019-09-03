‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Wore A Crop Top Wedding Dress For Her Big Day

Bachelor in Paradise is still in full swing on TV screens, but outside of the show, other couples are proving that maybe the series does work. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay married her choice man, Bryan Abasolo, in a gorgeous ceremony. While the nuptials looked stunningg, you've got to see Rachel Lindsay's wedding dress. The franchise star has always been unique and outspoken, and her gown totally showed off her personality.

According to Glamour, Lindsay's dress was designed by frequent Bachelor franchise designer Randi Rahm. The former Bachelorette admits to initially wanting pants for her vows, but after speaking with Rahm, she was convinced that a dress was the way to go.

Simply because Lindsay ditched the pants doesn't meant she didn't keep her wedding gown unique. In exclusive images from People as well as photos from fellow Bachelor attendees, fans got to see that while no pants were involved, a glittering sequin crop top and full tulle skirt was. If you're thinking that a crop top wedding dress can't work, just wait until you see Rachel Lindsay's Randi Rahm wedding dress.

In an exclusive look at the couple's wedding, People gets up close to Lindsay's dress including all the gorgeous details. The cropped top of the gown featured detailed and sparkling botanical and floral designs over totally sheer fabric. As for the skirt, Lindsay kept things simple with a minimalist tulle skirt.

In a sit-down with the magazine, Lindsay explains that the she wanted to be comfortable, and dancing was a priority for her. She details the crop top as a "T-shirt, but the fanciest T-shirt you've ever seen in your life," and she chose to wear the bejeweled top for the entire night, including when she was dancing.

The top wasn't Lindsay's only unique choice, though. In an interview with E! from 2018, the former Bachelorette opened up about her thoughts on wearing pants, explaining that she wanted to feel powerful and sexy on her big day. However, while her then finance didn't directly say it, Lindsay believed he wanted to see her in a dress. Her response? She told E! that there would be a compromise. Now, months later, fans get to see what that was. Turns out, Lindsay's dress was convertible with shorts underneath.

In the video from People, Bachelor Nation members got to see Lindsay dancing at her big day in a pair of high-waisted shorts. While the choice was both practical and stylish, she added another element that's hard to ignore. A pair of high-heeled spiked booties that added some serious ferocity to her romantic look.

Of course, Lindsay isn't the only Bachelor alum to get married recently. Only a few weeks ago, Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon tied the knot in Rhode Island. Where Lindsay's dress was more daring, Iaconetti opted for an ultra-traditional look that perfectly fit with her classic wedding day.

With members of The Bachelor franchise getting married, maybe the show does help couples find love. Regardless, the women of Bachelor Nation know how to make a dress their own — and Lindsay is no exception.