Barack Obama Called Michelle Into The Oval Office Just Once, At A Heartbreaking Moment

If you ever saw the Obamas together, then you know how close they are as a couple. During their working lives, though, Michelle Obama said in her new memoir Becoming that they tend to stay separate — with some notable exceptions. Barack Obama called Michelle into the Oval Office only once unexpectedly during his eight-year term in office — and it wasn't for a happy event.

"My husband needed me," Michelle wrote in Becoming. "This would be the only time in eight years that he'd request my presence in the middle of a workday, the two of us rearranging our schedules to be alone together for a moment of dim comfort."

The moment she's referring to was the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which took place on Dec. 14, 2012. When news of the shooting took place, Michelle wrote, she was giving a speech, so her aide told her about it when she was done.

"The news Tina gave me was so horrifying and sad I could barely process what she was saying," Michelle wrote.

And at the same time, her aide also told her that Barack as requesting that she come to the Oval Office immediately — not for work, but for comfort.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"When I walked into the Oval Office, Barack and I embraced silently," Michelle wrote. "There was nothing to say. No words."

Sandy Hook was the second deadliest mass shooting that had ever taken place in the United States when it happened, according to CNN. It claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults at that single elementary school, shaking the community to its core and the country along with it. As Michelle explained in the book, Barack had not experienced as closely as the first responders, the school community, or the victims' families, of course. His position as president, though, meant that he had to get a thorough briefing on the situation, and it was a difficult one for a man who loved children so much.

